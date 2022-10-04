IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Rilee Rossouw smashes century after surviving hit-wicket on free hit

South African batter Rilee Rossouw delivered with the bat as he smashed a century against India in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday (October 4). He remained unbeaten on 100 runs off 48 balls at a strike rate of 208.33, which included eight sixes and seven boundaries.

However, the left-handed batter survived a hit-wicket dismissal when he was batting at 77. The incident occurred during the eventful 17th over after a no-ball was bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

As the speedster took the run-up, Rossouw went back deep inside the crease and disturbed the bails and stumps. Luckily, the southpaw survived as it was a free hit. Moreover, Siraj didn't even release the ball.

According to Article 35.1.2 of MCC's Laws of Cricket, the striker will remain not out as a dead ball will be called if the batter disturbs the stumps or bails before the bowler has entered the delivery stride.

Hence, Rilee Rossouw was safe on both counts. He finally scored a couple of runs off a legal delivery (fifth ball of the over).

Rilee Rossouw guides South Africa to big win

An explosive innings from Rilee Rossouw helped the Proteas reach a mammoth total in the third T20I as South Africa scored 227/3 in 20 overs. This proved more than enough as the visitors recorded a 49-run win in the game.

Quinton de Kock also continued his good form as he hit 68 off 43 deliveries before getting run out by Shreyas Iyer. Tristan Stubbs scored 23 (18), while David Miller finished the innings with 19 (5). Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar managed to pick up just one wicket each.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA INNINGS CHANGE



Rossouw's maiden T20I century stole the show with contributions by Quinton de Kock (68), Tristan Stubbs (23) and David Miller (19*) sees us post 227/3 in our 20 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball

SuperSport Grandstand 201



INNINGS CHANGE

Rossouw's maiden T20I century stole the show with contributions by Quinton de Kock (68), Tristan Stubbs (23) and David Miller (19*) sees us post 227/3 in our 20 overs

#INDvSA #BePartOfIt

In reply, India maintained a good tempo in the innings but lost wickets far too often to pose a serious threat to South Africa. Eventually, they were bowled out for 178.

South Africa will next play a three-match ODI series against Shikhar Dhawan-led India. The opening match will be played in Lucknow on October 6. The action will then shift to Ranchi (October 9) and Delhi (October 11).

A number of senior Indian cricketers have been rested ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

