Create

IND vs SA 2022: "Such a beyond horrible bowling performance" - Fans slam Indian bowling despite series win

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 03, 2022 08:20 AM IST
David Miller threatened to take the game away from India and fans are concerned about the bowling. (P.C.:BCCI)
David Miller threatened to take the game away from India and fans are concerned about the bowling. (P.C.:BCCI)

Although Team India won the second T20I against South Africa by 16 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the bowlers have once again been under the scanner.

Apart from Deepak Chahar (0/24), all the other bowlers had an off-day, with Arshdeep Singh conceding a staggering 62 runs off his four overs. Harshal Patel (0/45), Axar Patel (1/53) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/37) also gave away plenty of runs. All five bowlers completed their quota of four overs.

None of them could stop the carnage from David Miller, who brought up his second T20I hundred off just 45 balls, remaining unbeaten on 106.

A scratchy start from Quinton de Kock and failures from Temba Bavuma (0 off 7) and Riley Rossouw (0 off 2) cost the Proteas the game as they ultimately fell short.

Although Rohit Sharma won his 10th successive T20I series as captain, fans on Twitter were disappointed with the team's bowling performance. They are concerned since these bowlers will likely feature for the team in the T20 World Cup set to begin later this month. One fan tweeted:

"Such a beyond horrible bowling performance..."
Such a beyond horrible bowling performance...

Here are some more reactions:

We won but this isn't not convincing tbh. They came so close
Today, we shouldn't celebrate this win tbvh.. What did we get??, rather, we got our confidence dented by this extraordinary assault by the Southpaws, Miller to be precise. Thanks to SKY's brilliance twice in 2 series that we are just about sneaked out a win... #INDvsSA #SKY
This T20 WC, can't wait for Indian bowling vs Pakistan batting 🔥🔥 Unstoppable force will meet immovable object
Indian bowling's 19th over is now a tradition thing. Don't mind.
Nothing to worry guys we are in the right direction, we just need 6-7 wins like this and we are winning the world cup.In short we have to score just 230+ runs everytime 🙂. #INDvsSA
You know the death bowling tank is running low when Deepak Chahar is delivering better death overs than Bhuvi and Harshal.
We won, good.But this game has only increased the headache for team management.. Our death bowling is looking extremely worrisome 😐Bumrah will be missed dearly! #SAvsIND
I would say we have scampered through. Need to take hard look on bowling. Would not judge Axar here bowling last, cause well, he's not meant to bowl last anyway.
Arshdeep Singh concedes 26 runs from the 19th over. The penultimate over worry for India continues.
England ki bowling bhi peak Australian bowling attack with McGrath and Warne lag rahi hai humare saamne 😭
Aus 210 chase kr gyi or aaj SA 221 bana gyiShardul thakur hi kya bura tha
Celebrations?I am still thinking- Aise hogi humari Death Bowling World Cup mein?🥲
These bowlers should walk barefoot from ground to hotel today. Doesn't deserve the respect these absolute mugs.
Indian pacers in 19th over since last few matches:26 runs - Arshdeep vs SA17 runs - Arshdeep vs SA18 runs - Bumrah vs AUS16 runs - Bhuvneshwar vs AUS14 runs - Bhuvneshwar vs SL19 runs - Bhuvneshwar vs PAK21 runs - Avesh vs HK12 runs - Bhuvneshwar vs PAK
Outstanding from Miller and SA! Such clean hitting.Chahar should be in the WC squad. Has been exceptional since his return from the injury and also provides much needed batting depth.On a normal day things might have been very different.
So essentially India's main plan in the World Cup would be to score 230-plus when batting first. 😅
Yeh toh Chahar pehla over maiden daaldiya and overall bowled well. Aaj nahi toh chand dikha dena thaa Miller and co ne.
Our recent history of NO BALL in ICC tournaments including the women’s WC and this Arshdeep a regular offender 👀
Kya high level meeting Hui hai 37 defend karne ke liye 🔥
India lost the game Sky won it but SA bowling lost the game.Psychological loss for India
Harshal has been bad today but it's an improvement on his side because he was worse in games before
Indian batting sends us on moon 🌙Bowling brings us back on earth 🌎

Team India had no answers to David Miller's onslaught

The hosts got off to a perfect start with the ball as Chahar bowled a maiden over to Bavuma. The Proteas skipper was dismissed in the next over and Russouw soon followed as Arshdeep struck twice in three balls.

Aiden Markram then tried to take on the Indian bowlers and up the ante, racing to 33 off 19 balls, but Axar cleaned him up with a beautiful delivery. That was that for the Indian bowlers as the rest of the innings was all about Miller's class.

Once the dangerous southpaw had his eye in, he found boundaries at regular intervals and covered up for De Kock, who was struggling at the other end. Gradually, the opener also began to find his range. But by then, South Africa had a near-impossible task of scoring 95 runs from the last five overs.

Although Miller got to his hundred, it was a bridge too far for the visitors. India will take the win, but they will know that there are glaring issues in the bowling department to sort out ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...