IND vs SA 2022: "Such a beyond horrible bowling performance" - Fans slam Indian bowling despite series win

Although Team India won the second T20I against South Africa by 16 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the bowlers have once again been under the scanner.

Apart from Deepak Chahar (0/24), all the other bowlers had an off-day, with Arshdeep Singh conceding a staggering 62 runs off his four overs. Harshal Patel (0/45), Axar Patel (1/53) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/37) also gave away plenty of runs. All five bowlers completed their quota of four overs.

None of them could stop the carnage from David Miller, who brought up his second T20I hundred off just 45 balls, remaining unbeaten on 106.

A scratchy start from Quinton de Kock and failures from Temba Bavuma (0 off 7) and Riley Rossouw (0 off 2) cost the Proteas the game as they ultimately fell short.

Although Rohit Sharma won his 10th successive T20I series as captain, fans on Twitter were disappointed with the team's bowling performance. They are concerned since these bowlers will likely feature for the team in the T20 World Cup set to begin later this month. One fan tweeted:

"Such a beyond horrible bowling performance..."

Team India had no answers to David Miller's onslaught

The hosts got off to a perfect start with the ball as Chahar bowled a maiden over to Bavuma. The Proteas skipper was dismissed in the next over and Russouw soon followed as Arshdeep struck twice in three balls.

Aiden Markram then tried to take on the Indian bowlers and up the ante, racing to 33 off 19 balls, but Axar cleaned him up with a beautiful delivery. That was that for the Indian bowlers as the rest of the innings was all about Miller's class.

Once the dangerous southpaw had his eye in, he found boundaries at regular intervals and covered up for De Kock, who was struggling at the other end. Gradually, the opener also began to find his range. But by then, South Africa had a near-impossible task of scoring 95 runs from the last five overs.

Although Miller got to his hundred, it was a bridge too far for the visitors. India will take the win, but they will know that there are glaring issues in the bowling department to sort out ahead of the T20 World Cup.

