IND vs SA 2022: "Suryakumar Yadav's batting approach is a double-edged sword" - Ashish Nehra on SKY's downside

Former Indian pace bowler Ashish Nehra expressed his concern over Suryakumar Yadav's batting approach, especially on testing wickets. The right-handed batter scored a quickfire fifty in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28, on a surface where the rest of the batters struggled to get their timing right.

Despite chasing a below-par total of 107, the hosts were under pressure, losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. The scoreboard read 17/2 in 6.1 overs when the Mumbai-born batter came out to bat.

Suryakumar, who is in spectacular form, turned the complexion of the innings, by hitting two sixes off three deliveries early into his innings. He then converted the start into his sixth T20I fifty of the year to guide the Men in Blue home.

Admitting that there was a possibility of Suryakumar getting out early on a pitch that offered a lot of movement, Ashish Nehra said on Cricbuzz:

"Suryakumar's batting approach is a double-edged sword. Irrespective of the scoreboard, he has set a pattern for himself. Such an approach works when the wicket is flat."

Nehra continued:

"But today, on a testing surface, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed early, Suryakumar could have also departed early with the approach."

The No.2 ranked T20I batter in the world looked at ease throughout the run chase and played the role of the aggressor once again as KL Rahul played the role of second fiddle. He ended with an unbeaten 50 off 33 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav for taking calculated risks and noting that the South African pacers could not find the right length to bowl, former Indian pacer RP Singh said during the same interaction:

"Suryakumar Yadav has a fearless approach, he takes calculated risks. Today the bowlers needed to howl the traditional test match length and the only bowler who did that was Kagiso Rabada.

"Yorker is a weapon when there is nothing in the wicket."

While the tourists were exceptional with the ball in the powerplay overs, they lost their grip on the match after Suryakumar and Rahul started dominating the proceedings. The visitors managed to create a few opportunities, but could not impose themselves in the second innings after a particular stage.

"As a bowler, you need to ensure that you err as little as possible" - Ashish Nehra believes Anrich Nortje would have found success bowling Test match length

Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell set the tempo for the Proteas with a tight opening spell. They ended the contest with combined figures of 1-30 off eight overs. However, Anrich Nortje was far from his best and conceded 1/32 off his three overs; failing to make the most of the conditions on offer.

Opining that South Africa would have remained in the game had Nortje bowled well, Nehra said:

"Had Nortje considered this as a Test match and stuck with a proper line and length, he would have found success."

The former cricketer added:

"As a bowler, you need to ensure that you err as little as possible. It is not like had Nortje bowled well South Africa would have won or something, but it gives you a chance at least."

The Men in Blue struck gold straightaway by bowling in the right areas. The Proteas were reduced to 9/5 at one stage courtesy of a devastating opening spell by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. The visitors eventually managed to post 106 runs, which was easily chased down with 20 balls to spare.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series following their eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I. The two teams will square off in the next T20I on Sunday, October 2 in Guwahati.

