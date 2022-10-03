IND vs SA 2022: "These pacers will play in the World Cup, so it is a huge worrying sign" - Aakash Chopra on India's death bowling woes

Although Team India won the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wasn't pleased with the hosts' death bowling.

Arshdeep Singh was impressive with the new ball once again as he struck twice in his first over. But that was as good as it got for the youngster. He was expensive in his next three overs, especially his fourth, which was also the dreaded 19th over of the innings, where he conceded 26 runs.

Arshdeep's figures of 2/62, coupled with Harshal Patel's 0/45 in his four overs, is a huge concern for the Men in Blue, according to Aakash Chopra.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Arshdeep and Harshal need to improve as they could be India's go-to bowlers in the T20 World Cup. He said:

"Arshdeep gave away 62 runs in four overs. This is when you bowled two overs in the powerplay and picked up two wickets, with the opposition struggling."

Chopra added:

"Harshal Patel was also expensive and the two fast bowlers together gave away 107 runs in eight overs. These pacers will play in the World Cup, so it is a huge worrying sign."

Need wickets from Ravichandran Ashwin: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is also concerned about the lack of wickets from Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The former batter felt it was the veteran spinner's job to break the partnership between southpaws David Miller and Quinton de Kock, who remained unbeaten.

Ashwin gave away 37 runs in his four overs, a decent return with the opponent scoring at 11 an over, but picked up no wickets.

With Ashwin failing to break the De Kock-Miller stand, captain Rohit Sharma had to bowl Axar Patel in the last over. The left-arm spinner was expensive, giving away 20 runs in that over after conceding 33 in his first three.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"Can't blame Axar Patel for his figures because he bowled the 20th over, which is not really his job. Ashwin has now bowled eight overs without a wicket. He was economical in the last game, but I need wickets."

He continued:

"If you don't pick wickets, you have to hold back Axar because of the left-handers and then they cash-in when you have no choice but to give him the final over. So 0/37 is not a great return."

India will hope their bowlers put up an improved display in the third T20I against the Proteas on Tuesday (October 4).

Should Ashwin continue to play over Yuzvendra Chahal for India in T20Is?

