IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg powers Team India to 237/3 in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav continued his golden run of form as Team India posted a mammoth total of 237/3 in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They currently lead the 3-match series 1-0.

Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first. KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls) began the proceedings in style with a four off the first delivery of the innings.

He maintained the same tempo throughout his stay at the crease and quashed all concerns about his batting style's suitability for the shortest format. Rohit Sharma (43 off 37 balls) played second fiddle to him in their 96-run opening stand. Both openers looked in sublime touch and scored runs at a brisk pace.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) dismissed the duo in successive overs and tried to peg back India's march in the innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav had other ideas.

The Mumbai batter played aggressively from the get-go without waiting to get his eye in. He smashed bowlers all over the park en route to an 18-ball half-century.

Virat Kohli (49* off 28 balls) provided great support at the other end. The duo put on a 102-run partnership in just 42 balls. An unfortunate run-out in the 19th over provided an anti-climactic end to Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating knock.

Designated finisher Dinesh Karthik (17 off 7 balls) then provided the finishing touches with a couple of lusty blows to propel Team India's total to 237/3. Except for Keshav Maharaj, all the other South African bowlers looked off-color as they conceded runs at a high economy rate.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness this destructive batting display from their team, especially from the Suryakumar Yadav, in the second T20I against South Africa. They expressed their delight by sharing engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best ones after the first innings:

India on course for series victory

The Indian cricket team is looking set to record a victory in the second T20I against South Africa. After putting up a massive score of 237/3, they carried forward the good work into their bowling effort.

Arshdeep Singh shone for the Men in Blue as he picked up two wickets in his very first over of the innings to badly jolt the South African side in their chase. He dismissed both the skipper Temba Bavuma and No. 3 batsman Rilee Rossouw for ducks.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 70/3 from their 10 overs. Quinton de Kock and David Miller are at the crease. However, with the required run rate having climbed up to nearly 17-an-over, the Proteas are going to have a difficult time fighting their way back in the match.

