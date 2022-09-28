IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny Twitter memes after the toss in 1st T20I: "Indian selectors seeing Bumrah getting injured again"

India are back in T20I action against South Africa today (September 28). They are coming off a big series win (2-1) against Australia and will be keen to continue their winning run. The hosts take on the Proteas at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India captain Rohit Sharma emerged victorious in the toss and welcomed the guests to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the match due to a back niggle.

There are four changes for India with Arshadeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the injured Bumrah.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is back in international cricket after spending two months away to nurse his injury.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Indian cricket team fans expressed their opinions after watching the team during the toss. They voiced their thoughts on Twitter and the majority were upset at seeing Bumrah miss yet another game due to injury.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It's important to have clarity"- Team India pacer Arshadeep Singh on thought process during death overs

Young Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh spoke to the broadcasters prior to the first game. He talked about the significance of having clarity in the though process while bowling at the death.

The youngster revealed that he enjoys bowling those pressure overs and readily accepts the responsibility shown by the think tank.

"Whatever the team requires of me and in whatever situation I get the ball, my plan is to stand up and deliver. It's important to have clarity to bounce back (in case you get hit at the death)."

Singh added:

"The captain and coach also give me clarity that I have to bowl at the death. I also try to plan and practice accordingly in the nets. If you enjoy the match situation in the nets and your plans are clear, you can execute during the game."

Should Arshadeep Singh be in the playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia? Sound off in the comments section.

