IND vs SA 2022: Record Alert! Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batter to score 11,000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batter to score 11,000 runs in T20s. On Sunday, he achieved the landmark during the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. He has overall become the fourth batter to reach the feat.

The Delhi batsman put on a show for the crowd as he smashed an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 175, including seven 4s and one maximum.

He also shared a stellar century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22) for the third wicket as the duo dominated the Proteas bowlers. The Men in Blue ended up with 237/3 in 20 overs.

Most runs in T20s

Chris Gayle – 14,562 Kieron Pollard – 11,915 Shoaib Malik – 11,902 Virat Kohli – 11,030

The 33-year-old has slammed 3,712 runs in 109 T20Is, which comprises 33 fifties and a century. The RCB batter has also amassed 6,624 runs in 223 IPL matches, including 44 half-centuries and five tons. He has scored the remaining 694 runs in domestic cricket.

“He is at the peak of his powers”- Shane Watson on Virat Kohli’s good form ahead of the T20 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson is excited to see Virat Kohli back in good form. He lauded his shot-making and said the star batter is back to his best ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Speaking to NDTV, Watson said:

“You can see with the way he batted during the Asia Cup and his T20I series against Australia, he is back at his best. There is no question about that, the shots he is playing. He is at the peak of his powers, it is great to see him at his best.”

After an impressive Asia Cup, Kohli smacked 63 runs off 48 balls in the T20I decider against Australia in Hyderabad as the Men in Blue won the match by six wickets.

In 2022, he has already scored 485 runs in 14 T20Is, comprising four T20Is and a century. He will next be seen in action during the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday (October 4).

