IND vs SA 2022: Wasim Jaffer posts a hilarious meme of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to wish the latter on his birthday

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer wished Rishabh Pant on his birthday today (October 4) with a hilarious post on Instagram. Jaffer, who has often displayed his sense of humor on social media platforms, uploaded a meme featuring Pant and current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Pant has been in and out of India's T20I team in 2022. After captaining the Indian team in the home series against South Africa earlier this year, he has found himself on the bench for the recent matches.

In the last three games where Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian playing XI, he did not get a chance to bat. Thus, Wasim Jaffer posted a meme, where Pant could be seen asking captain Rohit Sharma to give him a chance to bat as a birthday gift.

Pant was not selected for the Asia Cup 2022 group stage match against Pakistan but played in the next four matches for the team. In the subsequent series against Australia, Pant got only one game where he did not bat.

India picked him in the playing XI for the first two matches of the ongoing series against South Africa. However, a splendid showing from the top-order batters denied Pant an opportunity to spend some time in the middle.

Will Rishabh Pant retain his place in the Indian playing XI today?

Rishabh Pant might bat higher up the order tonight in Indore (Image: Getty)

According to reports, top-order batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for tonight's third T20I against South Africa. Pant is likely to retain his place in the playing XI and may even bat in the top-order tonight.

The conditions at Indore's Holkar Stadium favor the batters. It should not be a surprise if Pant ends up scoring big against the Proteas.

