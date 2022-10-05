IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik share a laugh after third T20I in Indore

Team India star players Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik shared a light-hearted moment on Tuesday after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore.

In a video shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle, the duo could be seen sharing a laugh before the presentation ceremony.

Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma are two of the most experienced players in the current side. They will be pivotal to India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Men in Blue registered consecutive T20 series victories over Australia and South Africa in the lead up to the World Cup, beating them both 2-1.

The Proteas prevented a clean sweep on Tuesday as they delivered a strong batting performance followed by a clinical display with the ball to register a 49-run win.

In contrast, Australia won the first T20I in Mohali convincingly, but lost key moments in the next two games to lose the series.

Rohit Sharma fails, but Dinesh Karthik shines with the bat in third T20I v South Africa

Meanwhile, the two experienced batters had contrasting outings with the bat in Tuesday's game. After South Africa posted 227 runs on the board batting first, the duo were expected to lead the chase.

The Indian captain perished for a duck, edging one onto the stumps. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter, on the other hand, scored a quickfire 46 off 21 balls.

However, his enterprising knock ended tamely. He went for a reverse scoop off Keshav Maharaj, but the ball hit the off stump.

The hosts needed another 150 runs off the last 13 overs when he was dismissed. India eventually managed 178 runs, losing by 49 runs.

Meanwhile, India's 15-man-squad will leave for Australia for a pre-World Cup camp. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Thursday.

