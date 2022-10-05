IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Rohit Sharma’s superfan crosses all limits to meet India captain in Indore

India captain Rohit Sharma enjoys a huge fan following in the country. He is a role model for many youngsters owing to his explosive batting and captaincy.

On Tuesday (October 4), a fan breached security to take a selfie with the star cricketer during the third T20I in Indore. In the viral video, the fan can be seen walking down the side screen to reach the entrance of the Indian dressing room.

Interestingly, Rohit acknowledged the fan and clicked a selfie with him before the security guards intervened.

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub The craze and fandom of @ImRo45 is unbelievable... Fans are breaching security just to meet their god.. and a great gesture by Rohit ❣️. The craze and fandom of @ImRo45 is unbelievable... Fans are breaching security just to meet their god.. and a great gesture by Rohit ❣️. https://t.co/y5Oe6cGg54

Rohit is also quite active on social media. He enjoys a fanbase of 25.2 million on Instagram and 21 million on Twitter.

The Indian captain is coming on the back of consecutive series victories against Australia and South Africa at home. He is the second-most successful skipper for India in T20Is, with 35 wins in 45 matches.

Rohit is only behind MS Dhoni, who has won 41 out of 72 T20Is. His most significant task will be to win the T20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month.

The Men in Blue are yet to win the trophy since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2007.

Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 3,737 runs in 142 matches, including four centuries and 28 fifties.

“We need to work on our bowling”- Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid (R)

Rohit Sharma once again stressed the importance of bowling unit after playing against quality opponents Australia and South Africa, ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the absence of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India leaked 200+ runs in the last two T20Is, and need to address the issue at the showpiece tournament in Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports on the post-match show, Rohit said:

“We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do.

“Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there.”

Rohit Sharma-led side will next play in the T20 World Cup warmup matches against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19). The Men in Blue will begin their Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

