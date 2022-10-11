[Watch] Shahbaz Ahmed deceives Aiden Markram and dismisses him with a peach of a delivery in IND vs SA 2022 3rd ODI

Shahbaz Ahmed took the second wicket of his international career earlier on Tuesday in the third ODI between India and South Africa. The left-arm spinner dismissed South Africa's star player Aiden Markram with a peach of a delivery at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ahmed received his maiden ODI cap in the second ODI against South Africa two days ago. He retained his place in the playing XI for the third ODI in Delhi.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Indian bowlers got off to a good start as Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj reduced the Proteas to 26/3.

Shahbaz Ahmed soon joined the party. He dismissed the in-form Aiden Markram in the 16th over of the South African innings. Ahmed bowled a fuller delivery on the off stump line.

Markram attempted to push it towards the off-side, but the ball turned away from him, taking the outside edge of his willow and going straight to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson.

Fans should note that Markram scored 79 runs in the previous ODI against India, but thanks to Ahmed's magical delivery, he could only contribute nine runs to the South African total in Delhi.

Shahbaz Ahmed has bowled an economical spell so far in the 3rd ODI against South Africa

Shahbaz Ahmed has conceded only 19 runs in his four overs so far (Image: Getty)

The South African batters have had a hard time playing against the Indian bowlers in Delhi thus far. They are down to 71/6 in the 20th over itself. The likes of David Miller, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, and Reeza Hendricks have failed to make any impact at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shahbaz Ahmed has bowled an economical four-over spell of 1/19, while Avesh Khan has conceded only eight runs in his five overs. Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar have bagged two wickets each.

Heinrich Klaasen is currently batting in the middle with all-rounder Marco Jansen. It will be interesting to see how many runs the Proteas can score.

