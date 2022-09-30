IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India welcomed in Guwahati with a traditional Bihu performance

Team India arrived in Guwahati on Thursday (September 29) ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 2).

They were accompanied by their South African counterparts and both teams were given a warm welcome at their hotel. While the players were greeted with shawls, they were also treated to the Bihu dance, the traditional dance form of the state of Assam.

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh, orchestrators of India's opening victory in Thiruvananthapuram, cut a cake to celebrate the occasion after the game. The Indian team were then given a warm send-off by the hotel staff as they headed for the airport.

Players from both sides were seen conversing with each other in the waiting lounge of the airport before boarding their flight. Take a look at it all in this video posted by the BCCI:

India head into Guwahati T20I with a 1-0 series lead

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team got off to the perfect start in the first of three T20Is against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium. Electing to bowl first, the hosts ran riot and reduced the Proteas to 9/5, thanks to the extravagant swing and seam movement generated by Chahar and Arshdeep.

The latter picked up three wickets in the second over of the innings, derailing South Africa's hopes for good. While Keshav Maharaj scored 41 and saved them the blushes, 106/8 was all the visitors could muster.

In response, the Men In Blue registered their lowest powerplay score in T20Is with a mere 17/1 at the end of 6 overs. KL Rahul bided his time initially before Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attack. Both batters scored contrasting half-centuries and complemented each other to see the hosts home by eight wickets.

The 2nd T20I will be played in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). Earlier today, the BCCI announced Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, with the latter ruled out due to a back injury.

