IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Upbeat Team India reach Indore, will aim for 3-0 whitewash

Team India have reached Indore where they will face off against South Africa in the third and final T20I today (October 4). With the series already in the bag, the Men in Blue will want to be ruthless and ensure that they take their winning momentum into the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI posted a video on their Twitter handle, featuring the Indian players leaving their team hotel in Guwahati and heading to the airport. Players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer were all smiles and rightly so after the series was sealed 2-0 on October 2.

The team boarded the flight and then received a hero's welcome in Indore. The bond between Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik could also be seen as the duo shared a light moment. The video ended with captain Rohit Sharma thanking the crowd at the team hotel in Indore.

You can watch the video below:

BCCI @BCCI



have arrived at Indore for their final T20I against South Africa.



#INDvSA Guwahati #TeamIndia have arrived at Indore for their final T20I against South Africa. Guwahati ✅#TeamIndia have arrived at Indore for their final T20I against South Africa. #INDvSA https://t.co/c55OMTaa9E

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul likely to be rested by India

According to several reports, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not take part in the third T20I at Indore. This means that the hosts will look to experiment with a few players and test their bench.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup, looks set to get the No. 3 spot. Deepak Hooda, who was unavailable for the Australian T20Is with a back injury, might also get a game if fit.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, London 2018

vs , Sydney 2019

vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Ahmedabad, 2021

vs , Cape Town 2022

vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Birmingham 2022

vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Manchester 2022



Rishabh Pant has scored international centuries and all have come in the final match of the series 🏏



#CricketTwitter #India vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, London 2018vs, Sydney 2019vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Ahmedabad, 2021vs, Cape Town 2022vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Birmingham 2022vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Manchester 2022Rishabh Pant has scoredinternational centuries and all have come in the final match of the series 🏏 💯 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, London 2018💯 vs 🇦🇺, Sydney 2019💯 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Ahmedabad, 2021💯 vs 🇿🇦, Cape Town 2022💯 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Birmingham 2022💯 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Manchester 2022Rishabh Pant has scored 6️⃣ international centuries and all have come in the final match of the series 🏏🇮🇳#CricketTwitter #India https://t.co/J28CheeOcR

Birthday boy Rishabh Pant is yet to face a delivery in this series and it will be interesting to see whether the team management chooses to give him some time in the middle. The hosts would also like to have a look at Mohammed Siraj as he could be in the running to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohd. Siraj.

Poll : 0 votes