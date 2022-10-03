IND vs SA 2022: "When KL Rahul is in this mood, he is almost unstoppable"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was highly impressed with the way Team India vice-captain KL Rahul batted in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

Many questions were raised about Rahul's approach at Thiruvananthapuram as he took 56 balls to score 51*. However, the 30-year-old showed exactly what he is capable of in Guwahati, smashing 57 off just 28 balls and giving the Men in Blue a superb start after losing the toss.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained how Rahul batted exactly as the situation demanded in both the games so far. He said:

"KL Rahul's intent was perfect right from the first ball. That pick-up flick shot for a six is something that he plays really well. For those who had an issue with his strike rate at Thiruvananthapuram, it was important for him to play that way there and this way here. Do you still have a problem? When KL Rahul is in this mood, he is almost unstoppable."

"Suryakumar Yadav is currently in a world of his own"- Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was also mesmerized by the way Suryakumar Yadav batted and continued his rich vein of form. The swashbuckling Mumbai batter scored 61 off just 22 balls and gave much-needed impetus in the second half of India's innings.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns One of the crazy T20I innings ever by Suryakumar Yadav.

Chopra hailed 'SKY' for his ability to explore the gaps behind the wicket and for absolutely toying with the bowlers and fielders. On this, he stated:

"Suryakumar Yadav is currently in a world of his own. He feels that if a ball isn't made to reach a particular part of the ground, it is unfair. We have all been taught to hit in the 'V'. But he has an inverted 'V' and has the capability to hit 360 degrees. He is consistently doing well now against good bowling sides."

