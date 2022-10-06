IND vs SA 2022: "When the squad was announced his name should have been there, right?" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw's omission from the 3-match ODI series 

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that Prithvi Shaw should have been in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The young opening batter has been piling runs on the domestic circuit and had a fruitful campaign against New Zealand A recently as well.

Shaw posted a cryptic message on his social media handles after being snubbed by the selectors for the series, where India will play a second-string side led by Shikhar Dhawan.

He was last seen playing in national colors during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, where he made his sole T20I appearance to date.

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj What else does Prithvi Shaw need to do to make a white ball Indian team? He is one of the most intimidating players in the planet in that format. What else does Prithvi Shaw need to do to make a white ball Indian team? He is one of the most intimidating players in the planet in that format.

Opining that Shaw's recent performances warranted a place in the squad, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"There is no Prithvi Shaw for this series. When the squad was announced his name should have been there, right? He is a top top player. I think he should have been selected."

The Mumbai-born batter has amassed two fifties and two hundreds across his last five matches across formats on the domestic circuit. Apart from having a good series against New Zealand A last month, he also left a lasting impact in the Duleep Trophy 2022 for the West Zone.

"I frankly see him playing the next T20 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw's future

In a year where management have doled out chances to youngsters, especially when multiple tours were conducted at the same time, it is a surprise that Shaw was not called up even once.

He also had a relatively successful Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under his belt to rest his case, but the call-up never arrived.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!



Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263!



#INDvSA How do you omit Prithvi Shaw in a second-string side????56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263! How do you omit Prithvi Shaw in a second-string side????56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263!#INDvSA

Prediciting Shaw to be a part of the next T20 World Cup squad, Chopra said:

"I understand that Shaw is an opener and there are too many of them in the squad at the moment, but the amount of runs Shaw has scored, there has to be a time when he is called up. I frankly see him playing the next T20 World Cup."

Chopra continued:

"Management should start inducting him and utilizing him. His numbers are fantastic in domestic cricket. He is a destructive player, so he should have been part of this squad."

The explosive opening batter will next be seen at the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Representing Mumbai, he will play under Ajinkya Rahane in a side that also comprises the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Should Prithvi Shaw have been included in the squad for the South Africa ODI series? Let us know what you think.

