IND vs SA 2022: "When will we play with our strongest XI?" - Rajkumar Sharma questions Team India's consistency in selections

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has questioned the constant changes made by Team India to their playing XI. His concerns were specifically regarding the team's bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar played the first T20I against South Africa in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Bhuvneshwar featured prominently in both the Asia Cup 2022 and the series against Australia. Bumrah, meanwhile, could miss the 2022 T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Due to the injury situation, Rajkumar believes Team India have to play with their best-possible XI in the remaining two T20Is against South Africa.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what the former cricketer had to say:

"My question is when will we play with our strongest XI? We just have two games to go before the T20 World Cup and we still don't know what our first-choice XI is keeping in mind all the injuries."

Rajkumar was also impressed with the way Chahar and Arshdeep combined with the new ball to reduce the Proteas to an unbelievable 9/5 at one stage in the first T20I. On this, he added:

"It was crucial to get a win without the contribution of our main players. Our bowling really looked weak when it was announced that Jasprit Bumrah had a back injury.

"So, I would like to credit Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar for their incredible new ball spell. It's a fantastic effort to dismiss five world-class batters in a space of just 15 balls."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The dominance of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in the first 15 balls. The dominance of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in the first 15 balls. https://t.co/tAMXzueynT

Bumrah's injury a huge blow to India's chances in T20 World Cup: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma also opined that if Bumrah fails to recover in time for the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue's bowling attack could be badly exposed.

Although Arshdeep and Chahar showed some promise, the former Delhi cricketer believes experience helps players in crunch moments on the big stages. On this, he stated:

"There is definitely no doubt when it comes to match-winning ability in these youngsters. But whether they will be able to take the pressure of a World Cup and still perform is something that remains to be seen.

He added:

"This is where the news of an experienced bowler like Bumrah being injured is a huge blow to India's chances."

It will be interesting to see what line-up India go with in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday (October 2).

Do Arshdeep and Chahar give you enough confidence to fill the void caused by Bumrah's absence? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes