IND vs SA 2022: "Why is he being bowled in a different over? It is a slightly troubling situation" - Aakash Chopra questions Harshal Patel's altered role in third T20I 

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned why Harshal Patel's quota was exhausted by the 18th over itself in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, October 4. The responsibility of bowling two overs at the death surprisingly came down to Deepak Chahar.

India took the field with six bowling options, out of which four were seamers. It was a difficult task against an explosive Proteas batting unit on a ground with small dimensions.

All the pacers conceded runs in excess of 10-per-over, with Harshal proving to be the most expensive with figures of 0-49 off his four overs.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Harshal Patel Is Now A Serious Concern Harshal Patel Is Now A Serious Concern

Questioning why Harshal, the designated death bowler, only had one over at the back end of the innings, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"At least Bavuma was able to open his account this time. Deepak Chahar was seen in a new role today, he bowled two overs in the death while Harshal Patel finished his quota in the 17th over itself."

Chopra continued:

"There is no doubt that Harshal is low on confidence and conceding plenty of runs, but why is he being bowled in a different over? It is a slightly troubling situation."

With figures of 0-45 and 0-49 across his last two matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star is not heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 in the best of form.

The right-arm pacer's return from injury has not been smooth with only three wickets under his belt in the last six matches at an economy of 10.95.

"What does the new role really entail for Chahar?" - Aakash Chopra

The makeshift bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh was taken apart by the Proteas batters.

Chahar began the proceedings with the new ball, conceding just nine runs off his first two overs. He was then brought into the attack during the concluding stages of the innings.

Summarsing India's day out with the ball, Chopra said:

"Harshal Patel conceded 49 off four in the third T20I without taking a wicket, which is highly concerning. He did not even bowl too much in the death. What does the new role really entail for Chahar? Siraj hit the yorkers well at the end."

The third T20I against South Africa marked the third instance in which India conceded over 200 runs across the six matches played ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Should Deepak Chahar bowl in the death overs more often? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far