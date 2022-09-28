IND vs SA 2022: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram?

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable for the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

After beating Australia 2-1 at home, the Men in Blue will now take on the Proteas in another three-match T20I series. This will be India’s last T20I assignment before the World Cup Down Under, which will be played from October 16 to November 13.

The hosts won the toss in the first T20I and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first. Speaking to commentator Ravi Shastri after the toss, Rohit informed him that Bumrah is being rested because he has a niggle. Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been picked in the playing XI in place of Bumrah.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also put out an update on Bumrah on their official Twitter handle. The statement read:

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.”

The fast bowler was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Team India are also without the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested for the series.

The Men in Blue have picked keeper-batter Rishabh Pant and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. Seasoned offie Ravichandran Ashwin also finds a place ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking after winning the toss, Rohit asserted that the team is keen to keep the winning momentum going. He said:

“Very critical to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that.”

On the surface for the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, he added:

“It was a good wicket when we played here last time. There’s a bit of green covering, but it's going to be a good batting track.”

IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

