IND vs SA 2022: “You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options” – Wasim Jaffer wants Shahbaz Ahmed to make his ODI debut for India in Ranchi

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels India should play Shahbaz Ahmed in the upcoming second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). He said the all-rounder would strengthen the batting department and serve as the sixth bowling option.

Shahbaz impressed in the last edition of the IPL as he scored 219 runs and scalped four wickets in 16 matches.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“Shahbaz Ahmed should play as he would be helpful in the bowling department and strengthen the batting unit. You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options in 50-over cricket. You can replace him with Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan.”

Jaffer also said that the Men in Blue need to quickly get rid of South African batters David Miller, Quinton de Kock, and Heinrich Klassen if they want to level the series against the visitors on Sunday.

While Miller and Klassen remained unbeaten on 75 and 74 in the first ODI in Lucknow, de Kock slammed 48 to provide a solid platform for his team.

“There is no doubt that he [David Miller] is a quality player. He was excellent in the IPL and continued his good form. India would definitely want to take his wicket early on.”

“If India wants to win, they need to take the early wickets of Miller, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klassen.”

Shikhar Dhawan-led India need to bounce back in must-win game

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to bounce back against the Proteas after losing the first ODI by nine runs. The side will hope for a much-improved bowling performance in a must-win Sunday contest.

Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan failed to impress in the previous game, which might open the door for uncapped Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar.

On the batting front, Skipper Dhawan and Shubman Gill will want to give the middle-order a solid foundation after having departed early in the first ODI.

Shreyas Iyer will look to add more runs under his belt as he is among the reserve batters for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will be keen to continue his excellent form.

In the opposition camp, captain Temba Bavuma is going through the worst phase of his career, with his scores on this tour reading 0,0,3 in T20Is and 8 in Lucknow ODI. He needs to bounce back ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Else, the South African team management may be forced to take some drastic measures.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Poll : 0 votes