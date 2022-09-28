[WATCH] Deepak Chahar bowls out South Africa captain Temba Bavuma with a ripper in IND vs SA 2022 series opener

Deepak Chahar has made an impressive return to international cricket for India. Playing against South Africa on September 28, he took the important wicket of Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in his very first over.

Chahar dismissed the South African skipper with a ripping in-swinger. The set-up was commendable after the Indian pacer set up the opener with five out-swingers before inswinging the sixth delivery.

Chahar backed it up with his second wicket by dismissing the dangerous Tristan Stubbs in his second over.

Take a look at the dismissal of Temba Bavuma:

BCCI @BCCI

Two similar dismissals!

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the Two wickets!Two similar dismissals!Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia Two wickets!Two similar dismissals!Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/aLfcrJxs1C

Chahar was drawn in to replace Jasprit Bumrah, who is sitting out this game due to a back niggle, as per BCCI.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of a back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical assessed him. He is ruled out of the first IND vs SA T20I.”

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE



Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first



#TeamIndia UPDATEJasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I. 🚨 UPDATE 🚨Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia

South Africa has been reduced to 79/7 after 17 overs. It has been slow recovery for the Proteas after they had lost half the side with only nine runs on the board.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant spell (3/15) to put India in the driving seat.

Deepak Chahar named in Team India’s standby list for T20 World Cup

Chahar has been selected in the reserve list for India in the upcoming T20I World Cup Down Under. He will seek to make the most of his chances between then and now to upgrade himself into the first team.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer was out of the game for six months to recover from an injury. He made his comeback in the series against Zimbabwe in August. Chahar scalped five wickets in two games. He got his next chance against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.

The pacer's best career figures in international cricket came against Bangladesh in November 2019 (6/7). He is also an explosive batter lower down the order.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far