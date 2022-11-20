“India missed in the World Cup” – Wasim Jaffer hails Yuzvendra Chahal's comeback

Former player Wasim Jaffer has praised Yuzvendra Chahal for a decent performance in his comeback game for India against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup. He lauded out the leg spinner for his wicket-taking abilities in the middle overs, which the Men in Blue sorely missed at the showpiece T20 event in Australia.

Chahal finished with figures of 2-26 in his four overs against New Zealand in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday (November 20). He took the crucial wickets of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham to help India kickstart their New Zealand tour on a winning note.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

"You understand what Yuzvendra Chahal can give in the middle overs. He also had a few off games, but when he bowls like that, he’s gonna give you wickets in the middle overs, which India missed in the World Cup. We didn’t pick any wickets in the middle overs, which then stretches the game in the end.”

“Bowlers were pretty good” – Jaffer hails Chahal and Co.

Jaffer further praised the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Indian bowling unit for their clinical performance against New Zealand. The veteran pointed out that Arshdeep Singh proved expensive, but the other bowlers looked good.

Defending 192, Deepak Hooda emerged as the pick of the bowlers with 4/10. Mohammed Siraj and Chahal took a couple of wickets, while Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a wicket apiece.

“I thought Bhuvi and the other bowlers, even though Arshdeep was a little off-colour, but the other bowlers were pretty good. Siraj has been brilliant in the first spell. So, yeah, they bowled better lines and picked wickets. So, better performance from the bowlers today.”

He added that the early wickets of explosive Kiwi batters Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips took the game away from the Kiwis. While Allen departed for a duck, Phillips was bowled by Chahal for just 12 runs.

“The start was pretty good for New Zealand to chase this total. They needed Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips to strike. Those were the power hitters and both of them got out. So, it made it difficult for them.”

Kane Williamson and Co. must beat India in the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday (November 22) to avoid a series loss. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will aim to continue their purple patch on New Zealand soil after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 (2021-22) and 5-0 (2019-20) in their last two T20I series.

Poll : 0 votes