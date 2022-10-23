Irish all-rounder George Dockrell has received permission to play in T20 World Cup 2022 despite potentially being COVID-positive. Cricket Ireland issued a media release today, confirming that Dockrell has very mild symptoms.

Ireland are currently playing their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round against Sri Lanka. Dockrell is one of the players present in the Irish playing XI for this big game in Hobart.

Sharing an update on Dockrell's health with fans, Cricket Ireland stated on their official website:

"Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19."

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland



Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19.



Read more:



#BackingGreen COVID UPDATECricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19.Read more: bit.ly/3F6X93l COVID UPDATECricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19.Read more: bit.ly/3F6X93l#BackingGreen

The medical staff is closely managing Dockrell's movements, and the Irish all-rounder will travel separately to train and play. Following the rules of ICC, Cricket Ireland have informed about Dockrell's potential COVID positive test to the Medical Officer, opponent team's players and the staff present at the stadium.

George Dockrell failed to make an impact in T20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka

HT Sports @HTSportsNews #T20WorldCup #IREvSL



OUT! Maheesh Theekshana breaks the partnership for the 5th wicket



George Dockrell departs for 14(16)



hindustantimes.com/cricket/live-c… OUT! Maheesh Theekshana breaks the partnership for the 5th wicketGeorge Dockrell departs for 14(16) #T20WorldCup #IREvSLOUT! Maheesh Theekshana breaks the partnership for the 5th wicketGeorge Dockrell departs for 14(16)hindustantimes.com/cricket/live-c…

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss against Sri Lanka and opted to bat first at the Bellerive Oval. Paul Stirling provided a fine start to the Irish team, scoring 34 runs off 25 deliveries. Middle-order batter Harry Tector top-scored with a 42-ball 45.

However, the rest of the batters could not impress much as Ireland finished with 128/8 in their 20 overs. All-rounder George Dockrell scored 14 runs off 16 balls before losing his stumps to Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Dockrell struggled to get going as he could not hit a single boundary in his innings.

Sri Lanka will start as favorites to win in the second innings. It will be interesting to see if they can start the Super 12 round with a win.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes