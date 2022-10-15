"Is he among Australia's top seven T20 batters?"- Aakash Chopra questions Steve Smith's role in the T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra isn't quite able to understand star batter Steve Smith's role in the shortest format. Smith is no doubt one of the modern-day greats in ODIs and Tests, but Chopra feels he seems like a misfit in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

With explosive players like Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David in the middle order, Chopra finds it difficult to see Smith's place in the side.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Steve Smith:

"What exactly is Steve Smith's role? Is he among Australia's top seven T20 batters? I don't think so. So it will be interesting to see how he keeps the scoreboard ticking and how he adapts to the situation."

Udit @udit_buch The way I see how Kane Williamson and Steve Smith have fallen off in T20s, plus Joe Root is already out of favour, I seriously feel Virat Kohli should be credited for still being very good in this format.

Chopra also claimed that Australia can afford to have a fearless approach both in batting and bowling because of the kind of talent that they possess, covering all bases. On this, he added:

"Australia have a batting line-up that can continue to go for big hits despite losing wickets. They also have a bowling attack that can be relentless and ruthless against the opposition. Fielding is something that they have always done well so you can say that they have a near-perfect T20 strategy."

Aakash Chopra on Glenn Maxwell's poor form

Aakash Chopra is a bit worried about Glenn Maxwell's form of late for Australia. The explosive all-rounder failed to deliver a big score in any of the series against India, West Indies and England and might go into the T20 World Cup under immense pressure.

On this, Chopra stated:

"There aren't many apparent weaknesses, but Glenn Maxwell hasn't scored runs of late. He just hasn't been in form be it against India or England. If he fails to fire in the World Cup, it could be worrying signs."

Will Australia drop either of Steve Smith or Glenn Maxwell? Let us know in the comments.

