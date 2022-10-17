"It wasn't out of frustration that I wasn't a member of the team" - Shoaib Malik on his tweet after Pakistan's Asia Cup final loss

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has opened up about his tweet following the national team's loss in the 2022 Asia Cup final. The 40-year-old revealed that the tweet wasn't for himself but for the culture of favoritism prevailing in Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan suffered a 23-run-loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in the summit clash in Dubai as the middle-order batters couldn't handle the pressure of chasing 171. The Men in Green's poor performance received widespread criticism from several former cricketers.

Malik, who didn't play in the tournament, tweeted after the game:

"When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest."

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik - When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest... - When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest...

Speaking during a television program, the right-handed batter remarked that he stated those words as an angry spectator and wanted to intimate people about the unfair treatment meted out to certain players. He said:

"It wasn't out of frustration that I wasn't a member of the team. I never talk for myself. There are many individuals who support me. Being a spectator, I got angry, but It wasn't limited to the Asia Cup final. I am accustomed to our system and culture because I participate in domestic cricket."

The Sialkot-born cricketer continued:

"In domestic cricket as well, I've observed that players are frequently favoured and liked. It was related to that and a wake-up alert to the concerned people. If I wasn't selected because of this and our system gets better, I am glad I wasn't selected."

It's worth noting that Pakistan reduced Sri Lanka to 58-5 at one stage in the final. However, the Lankans reached 170-5, thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 45-ball 71. In reply, Mohammad Rizwan's 49-ball 55 came under fire as he failed to accelerate on time.

"It’s team management’s call to pick me up or not" - Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik is the most-capped player for Pakistan in T20Is. (Credits: Getty)

Malik, who has not been selected in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, has no complaints about it. While speaking to a news channel, he said:

"My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It’s team management’s call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career."

ICC @ICC JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's



Details JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is out.Details 🚨 JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is out. Details 👇

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will open their World T20 campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes