"It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds" - Moeen Ali opens up on captaining England in first T20I in Karachi

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed that he is thrilled about the prospect of playing in front of Pakistani fans as he gears up to lead the tourists in the first of seven T20Is on Tuesday, September 20.

Buttler, who suffered a calf injury during The Hundred, is likely to return in the latter stages of the series.

England will play international cricket for the first time in Pakistan since 2005 when the tourists featured in three Tests and five ODIs. A three-Test series will follow in December after the seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years



Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️



Read more:



#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 yearsMark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🚨 England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years 🚨Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/rJmh5WcWHe

In his column for The Daily Mail, the veteran all-rounder claimed it was a privilege to stand in as captain for the injured Jos Buttler, adding that he has been keen for a long time to play in front of Pakistani crowds.

"It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honor to deputize for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captain England.

"Indeed, it is the first time an England men's side has come to Pakistan since 2005. I was 18 then. I'm 35 now and I must admit I have been looking forward to this trip for a long time," he wrote.

Ali feels the T20 series against Pakistan will serve as a good preparation for the World Cup.

"I have been here a few times now but sharing this journey with Adil Rashid, who is also of Pakistani heritage, was a particularly proud moment.

"Seven T20s will be a stern test in these conditions and a good pointer for where we are, ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month," he added.

It's worth noting that Ali has played nine games in the 2019-20 PSL season for the Multan Sultans.

"It was a real pinch-me moment when we got off the plane at the Jinnah International Airport" - Moeen Ali

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Ali recalled feeling great upon landing at Jinnah International Airport, given his English and Pakistani heritage.

"It was a real pinch-me moment when we got off the plane at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi in our England gear. For those who don't know, my family background is both English and Pakistani.

"In fact, my late grandmother was called Betty Cox but I reckon the cricketing side of me definitely comes from my Pakistani side.

"This country holds a special place in my heart, for it was here where my mother was born and it was in Karachi where my dad and his twin brother had their lives saved by a doctor when they were seven months old.

"I grew up playing the game with a taped up ball like they do in Pakistan and my dad always says I have had that Asian style of playing the game without any fear."

With Buttler injured, England are likely to open with Alex Hales and Phil Salt in the first T20I. Both sides are coming off losses in their previous T20 games. Pakistan lost in the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka, while England suffered a defeat to South Africa in a recently concluded series, which they lost 2-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far