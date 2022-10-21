"It's almost like the old Virat Kohli we have seen" - Former NZ coach Glenn Pocknall feels India star will light up T20 World Cup 2022

Former New Zealand coach Glenn Pocknall believes Team India star Virat Kohli will have a sensational T20 World Cup 2022 with the bat.

Kohli has incredible numbers in Australia, averaging above 64 in 10 T20I innings. He will play a key role if the Men in Blue are to go deep in the tournament after their premature exit from last year's T20 World Cup.

Pocknall feels that the break Kohli took away from the game earlier this year has certainly helped the former Indian captain reflect on his poor form. He came out all guns blazing in the Asia Cup 2022 and continued his good run of form in the home T20I series against Australia last month.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Glenn Pocknall explained why Virat Kohli will be the one to watch out for in Australia. He said:

"I really think Kohli is due to rise up back to where he has been in the past. He has had a few breaks over the past 12 months. The hunger and the desire has always been there, but I think now he can bat without having the onus of scoring runs around him."

The former New Zealand coach continued:

"He has a lot of quality batters around him. He is looking to hit the ball hard from ball one and it is almost like the old Virat Kohli we have seen. So I am going to stick my neck out and say that he is going to have a big tournament."

India have to play ultra-aggressive cricket: Glenn Pocknall

Glenn Pocknall has also been impressed with Team India's ultra-attacking brand of cricket under skipper Rohit Sharma.

He feels the Men in Blue have been rather timid in ICC events, particularly in crunch games, in recent years. Pocknall reckons that they have a better chance of winning the T20 World Cup with their refreshing approach.

On this, he stated:

"They have to play that way (ultra-aggressive). The way they have played T20Is of late, I feel India have the best-skilled players in the world."

Pocknall continued:

"Earlier, the way they batted, it looked like there was panic and a lack of clarity. But now with this clarity that they have received from the coach and the captain, it has the potential for them to do special things because they have the best batting line-up here."

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

Can the Men in Blue finally win the T20 World Cup after 15 long years? Let us know in the comments.

