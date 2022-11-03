"It's in complete disarray" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's batting ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against SA

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan have failed to set up their batting line-up in the right way at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The top four of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Shan Masood are all playing out of position, according to Chopra.

The former cricketer opined that Azam should probably bat at No. 3 and allow Zaman to open the batting. In that case, however, it will leave Masood at No. 4, which is not ideal from Pakistan's point of view.

"Pakistan's batting is struggling. You want to play Fakhar Zaman, but him at No. 3 and then Shan at No. 4 are both out of position. You want to play Shan at No. 3 but Fakhar can't bat at No. 4. Babar probably shouldn't open, but if he bats at No. 3 and Fakhar opens then will Shan bat at No. 4?

"It's in complete disarray."

Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of Pakistan vs South Africa

South Africa scored over 200 runs the last time they played in Sydney, and Aakash Chopra believes it will once again be a run-fest when they take on Pakistan. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram are in fantastic form and Chopra feels they will relish batting at the SCG against the Men in Green on Thursday (November 3).

He also reckons the Proteas should play two spinners and bring in Tabraiz Shamsi in place of one of the quicks. On this, Chopra stated:

"De Kock and Markram will score more than 65 runs. This is a pitch that should suit de Kock. They can play Shamsi as a second spinner instead of Parnell. Or can they drop Bavuma? I think they should. I feel South Africa will win the game."

If South Africa win the match on Thursday, Pakistan will be knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

Will South Africa beat Pakistan to send them out of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

