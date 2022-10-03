Jasprit Bumrah officially ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022, BCCI to name replacement soon

In a disappointing development for the Indian cricket fans, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The pacer will miss the mega event owing to a back injury.

Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Bumrah would not be making the trip to Australia because of the injury. However, the BCCI did not make any official announcement then.

The BCCI issued an official statement today (October 3), confirming Bumrah's injury. A media release from the board stated:

"The BCCI medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists."

Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are two fast bowling options present in the reserves list for T20 World Cup 2022. It is likely that one of them will replace Bumrah but the BCCI is yet to confirm the replacement. The board mentioned in its official statement.

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon."

When will Jasprit Bumrah return from his injury break?

Jasprit played for India in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia (Image: Getty)

The BCCI's official statement does not provide any update on Bumrah's potential return date but media reports claimed that he could be ruled out of action for four to six months. If Bumrah remains unfit for such a long period, he may miss the crucial ICC World Test Championship series against Australia in early 2023.

The team management and fans will hope that the fast bowler recovers to full fitness soon. Bumrah played two T20Is against Australia recently, scalping one wicket in six overs.

