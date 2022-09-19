"Jersey number 7 finishing match with a six, seen this before"- Fans react after Harmanpreet Kaur finishes first ODI vs England with a six

The Indian Women's team beat the England team comprehensively by seven wickets on Sunday, September 18, in the first ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Hove. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten in the chase and finished the match in style with a six in the 45th over.

After being put into bat first, England got off to a poor start courtesy of brilliant spells from Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh in the powerplay as the scoreboard read 26/2 after ten overs.

Danielle Wyatt (43), Sophie Ecclestone (31), and Davidson Richards (53) played sensibly in the middle order and helped England reach a modest total of 227/7. Deepti Sharma (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team.

In response, Kate Cross dismissed aggressive batter Shafali Verma (1) in the second over to give the hosts an early breakthrough. Smriti Mandhana (91 off 99 balls) then forged a 96-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia (50 off 47 balls) to stabilize the innings. The left-handed duo blended caution with aggression perfectly during their stand and scored runs at a healthy rate.

After Bhatia's departure, Harmanpreet Kaur (74*) joined hands with the Indian vice-captain and took their side to the shores of a victory with a 99-run partnership for the third wicket. Smriti Mandhana narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century after a leading edge went straight into the hands of the mid-on fielder in the 37th over.

Harmanpreet Kaur remained calm at the other end and steered India towards victory in the 45th over in the company of Harleen Deol (6 off 20 balls) without any further hiccups.

Smriti Mandhana won the Player of the Match award for her match-winning knock in the chase. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the southpaw said:

"I think I would have enjoyed it a little better if I had been not out for the team. First of all thanks to the Indian crowd for coming over and watching us play. Glad that we could put up a show for these guys. The one-day format is a natural game for me. I like to go out there and just strike the ball."

Fans react after Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur help India take 1-0 in 3-match ODI series against England

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between India and England women's teams on Sunday. They expressed their views on India's emphatic victory through intriguing posts on Twitter and Instagram platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The two sides will next lock horns in the second ODI of the series on September 21, Wednesday, at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

