"Jimmedari aaegi to sudhar jaaega"- Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan post a hilarious Instagram reel 

Team India's Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan have shared a very healthy camaraderie both on and off the field. The duo currently seem to be at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where Dhawan is training for the South Africa series, while Jadeja has started his rehabilitation after major knee surgery.

Shikhar Dhawan has been quite famous of late on the Instagram platform as he posts reels with trending audio. He posted one such reel with Ravindra Jadeja that has since gone viral once again.

Despite some rumored issues in his personal life, Dhawan continues to be the larger-than-life character that he is, as described by most of his teammates over the years. He loves to find joy in little things and it was no different in this reel.

In the reel posted, Jadeja was seen lipreading the famous Bollywood dialogue:

"Iski shaadi kara deejiye, jimmedari aaegi to sudhar jaaega. (Get him married. He will mature with responsibilities)."

Shikhar Dhawan likely to captain India in ODIs against South Africa

While India's focus remains on the upcoming T20 World Cup, they will also host the South African team for three ODIs in October just before the showpiece event. Naturally, with the T20 World Cup squad heading a bit early to Australia, the ODI team is likely to be headed by Shikhar Dhawan.

The likes of Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill, who did well against West Indies when the Dhawan-led side beat them 3-0, might also be back in action. It will be interesting to see how Shikhar Dhawan approaches the series as he knows he is pretty much considered for just one format for the Men in Blue.

Whenever there has been a gap of a few months, Dhawan has looked scratchy and his strike rate has been under the scanner. In new-age ODI cricket, where you can expect a set batter to change gears swiftly, it will be interesting to see how Dhawan performs.

