"Keep shining bright my star" - Natasa Stankovic shares heartwarming post on husband Hardik Pandya's birthday

Natasa Stankovic shared a heartwarming post for her husband Hardik Pandya, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, October 11.

The ace all-rounder is currently in Australia with the Indian team, preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will start on October 16.

Natasa uploaded a cute video where Hardik was seen in different moods, from playing with his son Agyasta to posing with his wife. The Instagram clip also had a few memorable pictures from the all-rounder's professional career.

The Serbian-born Bollywood actress wrote in the caption:

"Happy bday to my soulmate❤️ you make us all proud❤️ keep shining bright my star ⭐️ forever by your side ❤️ @hardikpandya93 we love you."

The video was shared multiple times on social media and was well received by fans. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper also commented on the post and wrote:

"Love you baby ❤️."

The couple got engaged in January 2020 before tying the knot on May 31 of the same year. Natasa gave birth to Agastya in the same year on July 30.

Hardik Pandya shines with the bat in warm-up game against Western Australia

Hardik, who has been in superb form this year, looked in great touch in the first warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

He made valuable contributions with the bat in the lower order, scoring 29 off 20 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav smashed 52 off 35 as the Men in Blue posted 157 runs in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. successfully defended the total to win the match by 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/6 from three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up two wickets apiece.

The next warm-up match between India and Western Australia is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 13.

The Men in Blue will also play two practice games against Australia and New Zealand before starting their T20 World Cup campaign versus Pakistan on October 23.

