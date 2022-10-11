Team India celebrate Hardik Pandya's birthday in Perth

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. He is currently in Australia, preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which starts on October 16.

The Indian cricketers came together in Perth to celebrate Hardik's birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a few pictures where the all-rounder was seen cutting a cake amid the presence of his teammates and support staff.

The BCCI captioned the post as:

"Many many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7.#TeamIndia."

Hardik had a good outing in the first warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

He looked good for his 29 runs off 20 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, hammered 52 off 35 balls as India posted 157 on the board.

The Indian bowlers did well to defend the total as the visitors won the match by 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/6 from three overs.

The next warm-up match between India and Western Australia is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 13.

"Sir accha laga" - Kiran More throws light on Hardik Pandya's recovery phase

Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, who has seen Hardik's growth as a cricketer from close quarters, narrated how hard the all-rounder worked to get his rhythm back after a long injury haul.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, More stressed:

"He struggled a lot during the initial phase of recovery. He wasn't sure what was going to happen. The only thing that I was observing about Hardik was his rhythm and timing.

"It's never easy for a player to make a comeback after an injury. I asked him to just continue practising for 15 days. After 13-14 days, he batted so brilliantly and came and said, 'Sir, acha laga'."

Hardik, who has been in superb form of late, will be crucial to India's chances of winning their second T20 World Cup title.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "Day off with the boys" - Virat Kohli hangs out with teammates in Perth

Poll : 0 votes