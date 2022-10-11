T20 World Cup 2022: "Day off with the boys" - Virat Kohli hangs out with teammates in Perth

Virat Kohli was recently seen hanging out with his teammates in between India's training sessions in Perth as the Men in Blue prepare for the all-important ICC T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have already landed in Australia and played a practice match against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

Indian players are also spending some time away from the game. Kohli shared a picture on his official Instagram handle where he was seen hanging out with the likes of Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, and Harshal Patel.

He captioned it as:

"Day off with the boys ⭐️ @harshalvp23 @[email protected]"

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a picture where he was seen spending time with his teammates and support staff. Rohit, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal were also spotted in the image.

The dashing batter captioned the post as:

"Vibe check 💯."

Meanwhile, India had a good start to their preparations, winning their first warm-up game against Western Australia by 13 runs. Riding on Suryakumar's 52 off 35 balls, the Men in Blue posted 157 runs on the board.

Arshdeep Singh then starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as Rohit and Co. successfully defended the target.

The Asian giants will play another warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Thursday, October 13.

"Love the preparation phase" - Virat Kohli grinds out ahead of T20 World Cup

Kohli, who has found his form back, will be keen to keep the rhythm going as India chase their second T20 World Cup trophy.

The former skipper is leaving no stone unturned in training sessions and will hope to be fully prepared by the time the global T20 event starts.

He recently shared from practice sessions on his social media handle and wrote:

"Love the preparation phase 🫶."

Kohli returned to form in the Asia Cup 2022, even scoring a century against Afghanistan, his first in almost three years. He also made some useful contributions with the bat in the following series' against Australia and South Africa.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

