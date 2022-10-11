[Watch] Arshdeep Singh gives autographs after Team India's warm-up game against Western Australia

Arshdeep Singh was seen giving autographs to fans after India's warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

The young seamer, who made his international debut earlier this year, has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad. He can bowl in different phases of an innings and will be a useful option for Rohit Sharma in the showpiece event Down Under.

While the 23-year-old is slowly making his mark in international cricket, he already has a sizeable fan base. A video recently surfaced on social media, where the Punjab cricketer was seen giving autographs to fans after the warm-up game.

Watch the clip here:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep becoming the new favorite of Indian fans. Arshdeep becoming the new favorite of Indian fans. https://t.co/SlVekFY5hm

Arshdeep starred with the ball in India's first warm-up game. He returned with figures of 3/6 in three overs as the Men in Blue successfully defended 157 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with significant contributions, picking up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 25) continued his sublime form to help India post a challenging total on the board. Hardik Pandya also smashed 29 off 20 deliveries.

"As soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep got emotional as he wore the Team India blazer for a group photograph before the Indian contingent left for Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Chahal on BCCI's special segment 'Chahal TV', the left-arm pacer stated that it was a proud moment for him, saying:

"My chest is not that broad, you can relate (laughs). But as soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride. It was definitely a proud moment."

Arshdeep will be tasked with bowling in the death overs after star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury.

He has featured in 13 T20Is so far, picking up 19 wickets with a best of 3/12.

