Create

[Watch] Arshdeep Singh gives autographs after Team India's warm-up game against Western Australia

By Ankush Das
Modified Oct 11, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh will be a key figure in India's T20 World Cup plans. (Credit: Twitter)

Arshdeep Singh was seen giving autographs to fans after India's warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

The young seamer, who made his international debut earlier this year, has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad. He can bowl in different phases of an innings and will be a useful option for Rohit Sharma in the showpiece event Down Under.

While the 23-year-old is slowly making his mark in international cricket, he already has a sizeable fan base. A video recently surfaced on social media, where the Punjab cricketer was seen giving autographs to fans after the warm-up game.

Watch the clip here:

Arshdeep becoming the new favorite of Indian fans. https://t.co/SlVekFY5hm

Arshdeep starred with the ball in India's first warm-up game. He returned with figures of 3/6 in three overs as the Men in Blue successfully defended 157 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with significant contributions, picking up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 25) continued his sublime form to help India post a challenging total on the board. Hardik Pandya also smashed 29 off 20 deliveries.

"As soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep got emotional as he wore the Team India blazer for a group photograph before the Indian contingent left for Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Chahal on BCCI's special segment 'Chahal TV', the left-arm pacer stated that it was a proud moment for him, saying:

"My chest is not that broad, you can relate (laughs). But as soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride. It was definitely a proud moment."
Chahal TV 📺 from Down Under 👏 👏@yuzi_chahal chats up with @HarshalPatel23, @HoodaOnFire & @arshdeepsinghh as the #TeamIndia quartet shares its excitement ahead of its maiden #T20WorldCup. 👍 👍 - By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3fR5D4a https://t.co/6EBZsONVjk

Arshdeep will be tasked with bowling in the death overs after star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury.

He has featured in 13 T20Is so far, picking up 19 wickets with a best of 3/12.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...