"Keep spreading joy the way you do" - Twitter wishes Jemimah Rodrigues on her 22nd birthday

India women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 22nd birthday on Monday, September 5. She has established herself as one of the brightest young batting talents in the country over the last few years.

The elegant batter from Mumbai made her debut in the T20I and ODI formats in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the Indian middle order since. She has turned out for the Women in Blue in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is thus far, compiling 10 half-centuries across formats.

She turned out for the Trailblazers earlier this year in the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, having also represented the Supernovas in the past. Aside from her stylish batting, she has earned a cult fan following owing to her happy-go-lucky nature and the fact that she's quite an entertainer.

As she turns 22, here's a compilation wishes the Twitterati sent out to 'Lil J':

Keep shining lil J. Happy birthday Jemimah RodriguesKeep shining lil J. Happy birthday Jemimah Rodrigues ❤Keep shining lil J. https://t.co/y6AIk8DkEV

I know this msg may never reach you but remember there's a lot of people(including me) behind your back supporting you through thick and thin. World and cricket both needs more people like you.

#JemimahRodrigues #Cricket

#India Happy Birthday @JemiRodrigues I know this msg may never reach you but remember there's a lot of people(including me) behind your back supporting you through thick and thin. World and cricket both needs more people like you. #India nCricketTeam Happy Birthday @JemiRodrigues .I know this msg may never reach you but remember there's a lot of people(including me) behind your back supporting you through thick and thin. World and cricket both needs more people like you.#JemimahRodrigues #Cricket #India #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/ABNRXpfjYN

Keep knocking the bowlers

#HappyBirthdayJemimah Happiest birthday to the greatest, most passionate JEMIMAH RODRIGUESKeep knocking the bowlers Happiest birthday to the greatest, most passionate JEMIMAH RODRIGUES ❤️❤️Keep knocking the bowlers 🔥#HappyBirthdayJemimah https://t.co/zrbXeuom5k

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Happy birthday lil Jem @JemiRodrigues ! May you shine as you always do. Lots of love. Have a wonderful day and year ahead Happy birthday lil Jem @JemiRodrigues! May you shine as you always do. Lots of love. Have a wonderful day and year ahead ✨ https://t.co/hU4QpqySBF

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307 If talent had a face. Wishing a very Happy birthday to the incredible @JemiRodrigues If talent had a face. Wishing a very Happy birthday to the incredible @JemiRodrigues ! ❤💥 https://t.co/PJfYQWIbyI

Love your energy on the field and off the field. Me and this Happy birthday @JemiRodrigues Love your energy on the field and off the field. Me and this @pandugadu__ guy are great fans of you. Hope one day you will become captain of India. #HappyBirthdayJemi Happy birthday @JemiRodrigues Love your energy on the field and off the field. Me and this @pandugadu__ guy are great fans of you. Hope one day you will become captain of India. #HappyBirthdayJemi https://t.co/SG4aIT89wa

#HappyBirthdayJemimahRodrigues Happy Birthday to the person who inspires me the most @JemiRodrigues Happy Birthday to the person who inspires me the most @JemiRodrigues ❤️🧿 #HappyBirthdayJemimahRodrigues https://t.co/5JBXHbQAos

#HappyBirthdayJemimahRodrigues Many many happy returns of the day to the most sweetest, kindest, loving, hardworking personality I have ever seen 🥺 Many many happy returns of the day to the most sweetest, kindest, loving, hardworking personality I have ever seen 🥺💛#HappyBirthdayJemimahRodrigues https://t.co/Sq9pjoi0dg

Jemimah Rodrigues part of Indian squad for the white-ball tour of England

Rodrigues has been named in India's ODI and T20I contingent to tour England later this week. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit will play three T20Is and as many ODIs and will mark their first international venture post the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India bagged a silver medal in the Women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Women In Blue came narrowly close to clinching the gold, but lost to Australia by nine runs in the final.

Rodrigues was one of the standout performers, finishing as the tournament's fifth-highest run-scorer with 146 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 116.80, despite battling a wrist injury towards the business end.

She then turned out for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and began her campaign with a half-century. However, an injury cut short her stint to just two matches before she had to fly home.

The first T20I between England and India will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Saturday, September 10.

