"Keep spreading joy the way you do" - Twitter wishes Jemimah Rodrigues on her 22nd birthday

India women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 22nd birthday on Monday, September 5. She has established herself as one of the brightest young batting talents in the country over the last few years.
The elegant batter from Mumbai made her debut in the T20I and ODI formats in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the Indian middle order since. She has turned out for the Women in Blue in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is thus far, compiling 10 half-centuries across formats.
She turned out for the Trailblazers earlier this year in the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, having also represented the Supernovas in the past. Aside from her stylish batting, she has earned a cult fan following owing to her happy-go-lucky nature and the fact that she's quite an entertainer.
Jemimah Rodrigues part of Indian squad for the white-ball tour of England
Rodrigues has been named in India's ODI and T20I contingent to tour England later this week. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit will play three T20Is and as many ODIs and will mark their first international venture post the Commonwealth Games 2022.
India bagged a silver medal in the Women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Women In Blue came narrowly close to clinching the gold, but lost to Australia by nine runs in the final.
Rodrigues was one of the standout performers, finishing as the tournament's fifth-highest run-scorer with 146 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 116.80, despite battling a wrist injury towards the business end.
She then turned out for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and began her campaign with a half-century. However, an injury cut short her stint to just two matches before she had to fly home.
The first T20I between England and India will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Saturday, September 10.
