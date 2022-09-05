“Better pick me up for the Women’s IPL”- Jemimah Rodrigues wants to play for Mumbai Indians in WIPL as a birthday gift

Ahead of WIPL 2023, Indian female cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who turned 22-year-old on Monday (September 5), has shared a special message for Mumbai Indians.

The star batter replied to MI’s birthday wish on Twitter in style. She wrote:

“Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Women's IPL… just saying.”

MI are the most successful franchise in the IPL. They have won the trophy on five occasions – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Jemimah had a terrific outing at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, where she scored 146 runs in five matches at an average of 73 as India won the silver medal. The youngster will be among the big names in the Women’s Indian Premier League auction.

The Mumbaikar made a name for herself while playing for the Indian women’s cricket team and T20 leagues in Australia and England. She was recently part of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred but injury sidelined her midway through the tournament.

BCCI sets a window in March 2023 for the inaugural WIPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set March 2023 as a window for the inaugural edition of WIPL. The board has made changes to its women’s cricket calendar.

The BCCI has been organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge since 2018. It started as a one-off exhibition to now a three-team competition. Many overseas players have also joined the tournament.

Earlier this year, Sourav Ganguly confirmed women’s IPL in 2023. Here’s what he said as quoted by PTI.

“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year, i.e., 2023, will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL, which will be as big and grand success as men’s IPL.”

Senior Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and former captain Mithali Raj (likely to come out of retirement for WIPL) have supported the idea of full-fledged women’s IPL.

Speaking to ICC’s 100% cricket podcast in July, Raj said:

“It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the Women’s IPL.”

