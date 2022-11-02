"King Kohli the Crisis Manager"- Fans erupt as Virat Kohli once again lights up the Adelaide Oval in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli and his love affair with Adelaide Oval continued during Team India's T20 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to guide the Men in Blue to a good total.
The 33-year-old walked out to bat in a tricky situation after Rohit Sharma was dismissed, with the openers adding just 11 runs in 21 balls. However, Kohli, in his own unique way, anchored the innings and changed gears at the end to ensure his side set a sizeable target of 185 for Bangladesh.
Fans on Twitter hailed Virat Kohli for continuing his incredible form in the T20 World Cup. He has now scored 220 runs from four innings at a mind-boggling average of 220.0.
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted:
"King kohli the Crisis manager.."
Here are some more reactions:
Team India needed Virat Kohli to stay till the end against Bangladesh
Conditions at the Adelaide Oval were tough to bat early on and both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul tried to negotiate a new-ball burst from the Bangladesh bowlers. Although Rohit received a life, he could only score two runs of eight balls before being dismissed.
Kohli walked out to bat and proved to be an ideal foil for Rahul, as the latter began to cut loose. Fans finally got to see the vintage version of Rahul, who changed gears and scored at an exponential rate once set. He made 50 off just 32 balls to emphatically announce his return to form.
Suryakumar Yadav also played a brilliant cameo of 30 from just 16 balls, but the Men in Blue then began to lose wickets at regular intervals. It seemed as though Bangladesh would be able to restrict their more-fancied opponents to around the 170-run mark.
However, Virat Kohli received some much-needed support from Ravichandran Ashwin towards the end as the duo finished India's innings on a high. Although this is a good batting pitch, Bangladesh will need to bat out of their skins if they are to overcome this daunting target.
They have done just that so far and were 60/0 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Litton Das' unbeaten 24-ball 56.
