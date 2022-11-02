"King Kohli the Crisis Manager"- Fans erupt as Virat Kohli once again lights up the Adelaide Oval in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli and his love affair with Adelaide Oval continued during Team India's T20 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to guide the Men in Blue to a good total.

The 33-year-old walked out to bat in a tricky situation after Rohit Sharma was dismissed, with the openers adding just 11 runs in 21 balls. However, Kohli, in his own unique way, anchored the innings and changed gears at the end to ensure his side set a sizeable target of 185 for Bangladesh.

Fans on Twitter hailed Virat Kohli for continuing his incredible form in the T20 World Cup. He has now scored 220 runs from four innings at a mind-boggling average of 220.0.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted:

Here are some more reactions:

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif King kohli the Crisis manager.. King kohli the Crisis manager..

- 220 runs at 220 average with 3 fifties in 4 innings. King Kohli dominating like usual in the WC. Virat Kohli in this T20 World Cup:82* (53) Vs Pakistan.62* (44) Vs Netherlands.12 (11) Vs South Africa.64* (44) Vs Bangladesh.- 220 runs at 220 average with 3 fifties in 4 innings. King Kohli dominating like usual in the WC. https://t.co/4hvApLNpjl

- MS knew how much Virat loves scoring at Adelaide! MS Dhoni in 2016 said, "they'll be naming a stand after Virat Kohli in Adelaide, the way he's scoring runs at that ground".- MS knew how much Virat loves scoring at Adelaide!

The GOAT in T20I. Virat Kohli has 13 fifties from just 23 innings in the T20 World Cup. The GOAT in T20I.

- Virat loves Adelaide Oval, incredible! Virat Kohli at the Adelaide Oval in international cricket:14 Innings.904 Runs.75.34 Average.5 Hundreds.3 Fifties.- Virat loves Adelaide Oval, incredible!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A stand or statue is a must in Australia for Virat Kohli in future. A stand or statue is a must in Australia for Virat Kohli in future.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Already give player of the tournament to Virat Kohli. What a player. Already give player of the tournament to Virat Kohli. What a player.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hey @ICC , please courier Man of the Tournament to Kohli's house from Blue Dart. Hey @ICC, please courier Man of the Tournament to Kohli's house from Blue Dart.

#INDvBAN Men with 3 or more fifty-plus knocks in a T20 World Cup:Kohli (2014, 2016, 2022)Hayden (2007)Gambhir (2007)Dilshan (2009)Mahela (2010)Watson (2012)Gayle (2012)Samuels (2012)Myburgh (2014)Nissanka (2021)Warner (2021)Babar (2021)Rizwan (2021)Rahul (2021) Men with 3 or more fifty-plus knocks in a T20 World Cup:Kohli (2014, 2016, 2022)Hayden (2007)Gambhir (2007)Dilshan (2009)Mahela (2010)Watson (2012)Gayle (2012)Samuels (2012)Myburgh (2014)Nissanka (2021)Warner (2021)Babar (2021)Rizwan (2021)Rahul (2021)#INDvBAN

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG One of Kohli's under appreciated things is how happy he is to give strike to someone who's killing it. No need to be a hero everytime you're on strike if someone's doing better for the team cause. It just reflects extreme security. Unfortunately, seems lacking in most others. One of Kohli's under appreciated things is how happy he is to give strike to someone who's killing it. No need to be a hero everytime you're on strike if someone's doing better for the team cause. It just reflects extreme security. Unfortunately, seems lacking in most others.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Watching Virat Kohli scoring live is just so beautiful. No one can ever get tired of it. Watching Virat Kohli scoring live is just so beautiful. No one can ever get tired of it. https://t.co/371kd3n2oL

Akshay @viratkohliofc Don't care about his strike rate he can cover it later. But just his presence on crease brings such calmness to this batting unit. He celebrates every boundary of other players, motivates them. Just need one such inning please @imVkohli Don't care about his strike rate he can cover it later. But just his presence on crease brings such calmness to this batting unit. He celebrates every boundary of other players, motivates them. Just need one such inning please @imVkohli

Team India needed Virat Kohli to stay till the end against Bangladesh

Conditions at the Adelaide Oval were tough to bat early on and both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul tried to negotiate a new-ball burst from the Bangladesh bowlers. Although Rohit received a life, he could only score two runs of eight balls before being dismissed.

Kohli walked out to bat and proved to be an ideal foil for Rahul, as the latter began to cut loose. Fans finally got to see the vintage version of Rahul, who changed gears and scored at an exponential rate once set. He made 50 off just 32 balls to emphatically announce his return to form.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a brilliant cameo of 30 from just 16 balls, but the Men in Blue then began to lose wickets at regular intervals. It seemed as though Bangladesh would be able to restrict their more-fancied opponents to around the 170-run mark.

However, Virat Kohli received some much-needed support from Ravichandran Ashwin towards the end as the duo finished India's innings on a high. Although this is a good batting pitch, Bangladesh will need to bat out of their skins if they are to overcome this daunting target.

They have done just that so far and were 60/0 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Litton Das' unbeaten 24-ball 56.

