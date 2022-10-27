Team India batter KL Rahul once again failed to make an impression after falling for just nine off 12 deliveries against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27). The batter lost his wicket early in the side's contest against Pakistan as well.

Opening the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Rahul was up and away with a boundary in the first over after negotiating an inswinging yorker right up front.

After trading strike with Rohit Sharma over the course of the next couple of deliveries, Rahul's downfall came in the third over.

Right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren piled the pressure on Rahul with a couple of dot balls and followed it up with a full delivery that angled in. The opening batter missed the flick towards the leg side, with the ball proceeding to hit the inside of his front pad.

The umpire adjudged the batter out following a huge appeal by the Dutch. Rohit Sharma urged his partner to consider taking a review but the wicket-keeper batter was certain that he was trapped in front and left for the pavilion.

Replays later suggested that the ball was tailing away after it hit the pad. As a result, a review would have extended his stay at the crease as the ball was not hitting the stumps.

In hindsight, taking the review would have been a wiser call, with Rohit Sharma having a good view of the proceedings from the non-striker's end.

Twitter were not in a forgiving mood as they bashed the player for not making the most of the opportunity. Here are some of the reactions:

Rahul Warrier @rahulw_ KL decided to not bash Associate teams this WC. Respect. KL decided to not bash Associate teams this WC. Respect.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it...bow down for the King Rahul ‍♂️ #INDvNED 9(12), Strike rate- 75 against mighty Netherlands.This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it...bow down for the King Rahul‍♂️ 9(12), Strike rate- 75 against mighty Netherlands.This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it...bow down for the King Rahul 🙇‍♂️🔥 #INDvNED https://t.co/ysMXw6sysu

vishal dayama @VishalDayama what a reply by kl rahul to all those people who were accusing him of statpadding what a reply by kl rahul to all those people who were accusing him of statpadding

time square 🇮🇳 @time__square Kl rahul proving his haters wrong by not performing against weak team too Kl rahul proving his haters wrong by not performing against weak team too 😍😋

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Two minutes silence for everyone who thought KL Rahul will produce a masterclass against Netherlands. Two minutes silence for everyone who thought KL Rahul will produce a masterclass against Netherlands.

Rishabh @cricmonster264

Even he didn't take review while the ball was missing the leg stump.

He took memes on him too seriously.

#NEDvIND #T20WorldCup KL RAHUL decided not to score against Netherlands as he knew he would get trolled either way.Even he didn't take review while the ball was missing the leg stump.He took memes on him too seriously. KL RAHUL decided not to score against Netherlands as he knew he would get trolled either way.Even he didn't take review while the ball was missing the leg stump.He took memes on him too seriously. 😅#NEDvIND #T20WorldCup https://t.co/scZy7cS6oH

Moonchild 🌙🎑✨| Kohli is god| 👑 @notsodumb_ KL Rahul is so confident about getting out that he doesn't even wants to check the review and give himself another chance. 🤦🏻‍♀️ KL Rahul is so confident about getting out that he doesn't even wants to check the review and give himself another chance. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Aman. @Royalrider119

Rohit sharma told him to take review but he refused.

He was not out. 🤦

#KLRahul #INDvsNED Lack of confidence in kl Rahul.Rohit sharma told him to take review but he refused.He was not out. 🤦 Lack of confidence in kl Rahul.Rohit sharma told him to take review but he refused.He was not out. 🤦#KLRahul #INDvsNED

Mayank @Mayank_Parakh KL Rahul didn't not review it despite it seemed to be a close call. 🤣🤣🤣



Fair enough, even he knew he would have been bashed more for scoring than getting out cheaply. KL Rahul didn't not review it despite it seemed to be a close call. 🤣🤣🤣Fair enough, even he knew he would have been bashed more for scoring than getting out cheaply.

Dr. Cric Point 🏏 @drcricpoint

He was himself not convinced that much, but it was absolutely Rohit's call as he was at non striker end.



#T20WorldCup #INDvsNED Kl Rahul wasn't out, he didn't take the review.He was himself not convinced that much, but it was absolutely Rohit's call as he was at non striker end. Kl Rahul wasn't out, he didn't take the review. He was himself not convinced that much, but it was absolutely Rohit's call as he was at non striker end.#T20WorldCup #INDvsNED

S T R A N G 3 R ☯ @HungryHeartt49



But KL Rahul Decided To Walk Even Though We Have 2 Reviews Remaining !



That's The Level Of Confidence He Has Now !



He is More Worried Abt Losing The Review ! Replay Shows Its Not Out !But KL Rahul Decided To Walk Even Though We Have 2 Reviews Remaining !That's The Level Of Confidence He Has Now !He is More Worried Abt Losing The Review ! Replay Shows Its Not Out !But KL Rahul Decided To Walk Even Though We Have 2 Reviews Remaining !That's The Level Of Confidence He Has Now ! He is More Worried Abt Losing The Review ! 💦

Ravz @ravzrocks @bhogleharsha @ImRo45 I don't understand what is KL rahul's problem in taking a review against LBW decision, even when Rohit was okay with it. No form, no brain, no enthusiasm to play cricket in world cup. What does he want to do? @BCCI I don't understand what is KL rahul's problem in taking a review against LBW decision, even when Rohit was okay with it. No form, no brain, no enthusiasm to play cricket in world cup. What does he want to do? @BCCI @bhogleharsha @ImRo45

Kamikaze @rajcan7 @Sportskeeda @klrahul @ICC @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc I can see from my TV that's Not Out. Come on guys why Rahul didn't ask for a review. Just giving his vicket for nothing @Sportskeeda @klrahul @ICC @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc I can see from my TV that's Not Out. Come on guys why Rahul didn't ask for a review. Just giving his vicket for nothing

Avinash Raina @AviRaina #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Suniel Shetty watching KL Rahul fail again by not taking the review and walking back to the pavilion after making 9 runs from 12 balls. #INDvNED Suniel Shetty watching KL Rahul fail again by not taking the review and walking back to the pavilion after making 9 runs from 12 balls. #INDvNED #ICCT20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/zzJarpZwBK

India off to a shaky start following KL Rahul's dismissal

Team India opted to bat first on a used surface after winning the toss. The Men in Blue are off to a sluggish start and are proceeding at a run-a-ball basis of now.

Rohit Sharma has already been handed a couple of lifelines on a worn-out pitch where strokeplay seems to be difficult. The in-form Virat Kohli is giving the skipper company at the other end and has got off to a rather sedate start.

Should the opening batter have taken the review upon Rohit Sharma's suggestion? Let us know what you think.

