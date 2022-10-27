Team India batter KL Rahul once again failed to make an impression after falling for just nine off 12 deliveries against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27). The batter lost his wicket early in the side's contest against Pakistan as well.
Opening the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Rahul was up and away with a boundary in the first over after negotiating an inswinging yorker right up front.
After trading strike with Rohit Sharma over the course of the next couple of deliveries, Rahul's downfall came in the third over.
Right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren piled the pressure on Rahul with a couple of dot balls and followed it up with a full delivery that angled in. The opening batter missed the flick towards the leg side, with the ball proceeding to hit the inside of his front pad.
The umpire adjudged the batter out following a huge appeal by the Dutch. Rohit Sharma urged his partner to consider taking a review but the wicket-keeper batter was certain that he was trapped in front and left for the pavilion.
Replays later suggested that the ball was tailing away after it hit the pad. As a result, a review would have extended his stay at the crease as the ball was not hitting the stumps.
In hindsight, taking the review would have been a wiser call, with Rohit Sharma having a good view of the proceedings from the non-striker's end.
India off to a shaky start following KL Rahul's dismissal
Team India opted to bat first on a used surface after winning the toss. The Men in Blue are off to a sluggish start and are proceeding at a run-a-ball basis of now.
Rohit Sharma has already been handed a couple of lifelines on a worn-out pitch where strokeplay seems to be difficult. The in-form Virat Kohli is giving the skipper company at the other end and has got off to a rather sedate start.
Should the opening batter have taken the review upon Rohit Sharma's suggestion? Let us know what you think.
