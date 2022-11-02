"KL Rahul is a potential superstar in the World Cup final" - Graeme Swann backs India's vice-captain to come good against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann feels there is no need to raise questions about KL Rahul's spot in the Indian team ahead of their T20 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Rahul has scored just 22 runs from three games in the tournament so far and many feel he could be replaced by the explosive Rishabh Pant. However, Swann believes the vice-captain is a quality player and showed signs of coming back to form during his brief stay at the crease in Perth against South Africa on Sunday.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', here's what Graeme Swann had to say about how Rahul can get more aggressive with the bat:

“He (Rahul) looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground, but then, he ran one down to slip. So, it’s just a batsman, who’s trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball and really watch the ball hard.

"You definitely can’t drop him, KL Rahul is a potential superstar in the World Cup final. I’d stick with him as Adelaide’s a beautiful batting wicket, so make hay."

Adelaide is a horrible place to bowl: Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann also spoke about how bowlers struggle when they play at the Adelaide Oval. He claimed that with such short square boundaries, bowlers often try to bowl as straight as possible.

However, Swann also claimed that Virat Kohli, who is a fantastic player square of the wicket, will love these conditions and will make use of the dimensions to his advantage.

On this, Graeme Swann stated:

“I know Adelaide as a bowler. You get intimidated, it's such a good batting wicket. The square boundaries are very small, smaller than a lot of Indian grounds, tiny, but the straight boundaries are enormous. But as soon as people eye those square boundaries, and Virat is a master doing that, his cover drive, and then flicking and pulling, it's a horrible place to bowl. I think Virat is going to probably score some big runs."

Virat Kohli has averaged an outstanding 70.25 across formats so far at Adelaide, scoring 843 runs from nine international games at the venue.

