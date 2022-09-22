"Make her Indian men's team captain"- Twitterati goes crazy after Harmanpreet Kaur scores 143 of 111 deliveries against England in 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur was at her destructive best during the second ODI against England on Wednesday in Canterbury, scoring a scintillating 143 off just 111 deliveries. There was an air of authority about the knock, which took India to a mammoth score of 333/5 in 50 overs.

It was sheer carnage on display as the visitors accumulated 62 runs in the last three overs. Debutant Freya Kemp had to bear the brunt of Harmanpreet's form as she was blasted for 45 runs in her last two overs. The Indian skipper went berserk after reaching her century in run-a-ball, smashing 43 runs off 11 balls.

The full repertoire was out in foray as Harmanpreet played some delightful shots all over the ground. Her mind was just working like a computer as the English bowlers had no answers whatsoever.

Some of the shots oozed class and audacity. It was death overs batting of the very highest order. The two lofted extra cover drives off Kemp's delivery summed up the authority she batted with. Her knock was studded with 18 fours and four sixes.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory tweets for the Indian skipper. Some even suggested making her the men's team captain. Here are some of the reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha 62 in the last 3 overs. When @ImHarmanpreet is in this mood, she inhabits a different planet! 62 in the last 3 overs. When @ImHarmanpreet is in this mood, she inhabits a different planet!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A memorable knock from Harmanpreet Kaur, 143* from just 111 balls including 18 fours and 4 sixes.



Masterclass from Captain Kaur. A memorable knock from Harmanpreet Kaur, 143* from just 111 balls including 18 fours and 4 sixes.Masterclass from Captain Kaur. https://t.co/UPoLj5HMSG

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a finish by Harmanpreet Kaur - 6,4,4,4. An unbeaten 143 in just 111 balls with 18 fours and 4 sixes. A captain's knock by Harmanpreet.



Take a bow, Harman! What a finish by Harmanpreet Kaur - 6,4,4,4. An unbeaten 143 in just 111 balls with 18 fours and 4 sixes. A captain's knock by Harmanpreet.Take a bow, Harman! https://t.co/d0OnzIxyO6

Anushmita⁷ @anushmita7

What a knock! Absolute gem of an innings. Take a bow Harmanpreet Kaur 143(111).



#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #HarmanpreetKaur @ImHarmanpreet Oh Captain, My Captain!What a knock! Absolute gem of an innings. Take a bow Harmanpreet Kaur 143(111). Oh Captain, My Captain! What a knock! Absolute gem of an innings. Take a bow Harmanpreet Kaur 143(111). #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #HarmanpreetKaur @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/XO2d8rAQd4

Vibhor Shrivastava Entertainment @VibhorVse20 Gonna remember it for a long time. It was really amazing to do Watchalong during last 3 overs of our innings really really enjoyed.

youtu.be/RapUwqreFsg What a knock Captain Harmanpreet KaurGonna remember it for a long time. It was really amazing to do Watchalong during last 3 overs of our innings really really enjoyed. What a knock Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 😍🔥 Gonna remember it for a long time. It was really amazing to do Watchalong during last 3 overs of our innings really really enjoyed.youtu.be/RapUwqreFsg https://t.co/xmQz3KbaBo

Utsav 💙 @utsav045

Unreal batting by Harmanpreet Kaur 🤩 62 runs in last 3 oversUnreal batting by Harmanpreet Kaur 🤩 62 runs in last 3 overs 💥Unreal batting by Harmanpreet Kaur 🤩🔥 https://t.co/bkZPCzyw8D

Abi @trafucked

Sadly no trending for her or Women's cricket team What a knock by @ImHarmanpreet #HarmanpreetKaur ...Sadly no trending for her or Women's cricket team @BCCIWomen What a knock by @ImHarmanpreet #HarmanpreetKaur ...Sadly no trending for her or Women's cricket team @BCCIWomen

Himanshu [email protected] @Himansh78538452 ..#HarmanpreetKaur Harmanpreet THOR .. A Knock to remember for ages.... 62 runs in last 3 overs..... Perfect example of how an Odi inning is build and finished.....333 on the board.. #indwvsengw Harmanpreet THOR .. A Knock to remember for ages.... 62 runs in last 3 overs..... Perfect example of how an Odi inning is build and finished.....333 on the board 🔥 ..#indwvsengw #HarmanpreetKaur https://t.co/N9jEVH8MJT

India Women-led by Harmanpreet Kaur win maiden ODI series in England after 23 years

Earlier in the day, it was Amy Jones who won the toss and put the visitors in. India Women were jolted early as Shafali Verma failed to make a contribution. Like the opening ODI, Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia got off to a great start and stitched together a 54-run partnership.

From there on, Harmanpreet took the onus as she looked to rebuild the innings. The innings revolved around the Indian captain as she managed to share a few vital partnerships. After Mandhana’s departure, the Indian supper found an able ally in Harleen Deol.

Deol scored a half-century but fell soon after. However, Harmanpreet went berserk and accelerated towards the end of the innings. She notched up her fifth ODI century on the penultimate delivery of the 47th over and then went ballistic in the final three overs.

England lost two early wickets in their bid to chase the mammoth target but it was Alice Capsey and Danielle Wyatt who steadied the ship somewhat. Renuka Thakur was brilliant with the new ball for India, bagging the wicket of Sophia Dunkley. She returned to take the prized wicket of Wyatt in her second spell.

Wyatt looked in ominous touch, having scored 65 of 57 deliveries before a brilliant yorker from Renuka sent her back to the hut. From there, it was a mountain too steep for England to climb.

Charlotte Dean delayed the inevitable with a fighting knock of 38 as India registered a convincing 88-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is India's first ODI series win on English soil in 23 years.

