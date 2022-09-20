Smriti Mandhana rises to career-best spot in latest ICC rankings

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has risen to her career-best No.2 spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters. She displaced Australian stalwart Meg Lanning. The Indian southpaw is now only behind Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Mooney is currently leading the charts with 743 points, while Mandhana is placed second with 731 points in the latest ICC rankings released on Tuesday (September 20).

The Indian opener amassed 115 runs in three matches at an average of 57.5 in the recently concluded T20I series against England Women, with her best knock of an unbeaten 79 coming in the second T20I in Derby.

Among bowlers, Renuka Singh has gained three places to break into the top 10 spots. Radha Yadav has risen four places to 14th.

Meanwhile, England opener Sophia Dunkley has jumped 12 places to 32nd after amassing 115 runs in the T20I series.

Smriti Mandhana jumps to seventh spot in ICC ODI rankings

The stylish left-handed batter also jumped three spots to reach the seventh spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings after she smashed 91 runs in the first ODI against England Women at Hove. Her innings helped the Women in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has been placed at the top of the list with 785 points, followed by Beth Mooney (749) and Natalie Sciver (740) in the top three charts.

Mandhana will next be in action during the second ODI at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. She will look to continue her purple patch in the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has advanced four spots to ninth position in the ODI rankings after India’s seven-wicket win. Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatika has progressed eight spots to 37th. Deepti Sharma has risen six places to 12th among bowlers.

Jhulan Goswami, who is playing her farewell series, is placed fifth in the ODI rankings for bowlers. She finished with staggering figures of 1/20 in her 10 overs in the first ODI. The 39-year-old will look to end her career on a high and help the Women in Blue win the ODI series in England.

