“Many ifs and buts, but Rahul and Rohit should be first-choice openers” - Ashish Nehra on Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad 

Former left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra has admitted that Team India have a number of opening options for T20 World Cup 2022, but must stick to the tried and tested pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. According to Nehra, it is anyways too late to make a change as the tournament is set to start next month.

Team India suffered a setback ahead of the ICC event as they were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 following consecutive losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will now take on Australia and South Africa at home before heading Down Under for the T20 World Cup.

In a recent episode of 'ICC Review', Nehra discussed India’s team combination for the T20 World Cup. Asked about his choices for the opening slot, he said:

“If you look at the 15 players in the Asia Cup, since the World Cup is round the corner, I don’t think we will get to see many changes. There is KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma is the captain. You can keep as many backup openers as you want, but I think this (KL-Rahul) is a better combination.

“There are many ifs and buts, but I would still say Rahul and Rohit should be India’s first-choice openers,” he added.

Nehra also backed Suryakumar Yadav to find a place in the playing XI, stating that his presence would add flexibility to the middle-order. He elaborated:

“Suryakumar Yadav will definitely be in the 15. In fact, he will be in the playing XI, and should be. Then you have a choice. If Rishabh Pant plays, then you can switch batting positions No. 4 and 5 between SKY and Pant. More or less, the team is set, and not much change is needed."

Suryakumar had a mixed Asia Cup 2022 campaign, scoring 139 runs at an average of 34.75. Pant was disappointing, managing only 51 runs in four games at an average of 25.50.

“Chahal can get you wickets in middle overs” - Nehra on India’s bowling options for T20 World Cup

Shifting focus to India's bowling, the former cricketer picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a key component, owing to his wicket-taking ability. Nehra opined:

"Chahal is a wicket-taking option in the middle-overs. We have seen teams taking early wickets, but then failing to strike in the middle overs. Chahal’s plus point is that he can get you wickets in the middle overs. He has a big heart and isn’t afraid to flight the ball, which in turn fetches him results.

“And we are talking about a World Cup in Australia where the grounds are big, apart from Adelaide, where the square boundaries are short,” the 43-year-old added.

Among fast bowlers, he backed Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh to make the 15 for the T20 World Cup, adding that Mohammad Shami should also be considered. He commented:

“Arshdeep bowls well with the new ball, and has shown his skills with the old ball as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bowl at any point. Harshal Patel has a different role; he bowls when fielding restrictions are lifted. Jasprit Bumrah is an all-round bowler."

Speaking about Shami, Nehra added:

“The captain, coach and selectors haven’t looked towards Mohammad Shami in white ball cricket recently. When it comes to skills, he fits into any team. Apart from him, I think the four fast bowlers at India’s disposal are great options.”

This year’s edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16-November 13.

