All-rounder Marcus Stoinis slammed a blistering 18-ball 59-run knock to steer Australia to a crucial victory over Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. The Men in Yellow recorded a seven-wicket win with 21 balls to spare, with Stoinis' record-breaking fifty helping them amend their net run rate a little.
Stoinis entered the history books by scoring the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter. The right-handed all-rounder came to the crease at a time when the match was hanging in the balance. The Asia Cup champions clawed their way back into the contest following a couple of tight overs and the vital wicket of Glenn Maxwell.
The all-rounder began his innings on a streaky note with his first set of boundaries coming behind the wicket courtesy of edges. However, he proceeded to take on spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had an off day at the office. He hit two sixes and a four off the 15th over to completely shift the momentum of the contest.
Once victory was figuratively secured, Stoinis focused on amending Australia's woeful net run rate courtesy of their opening game defeat against New Zealand. The all-rounder hit a total of six sixes during his innings, one of which crossed the 100-meter mark as well.
Over the course of the stupendous knock, he broke the record for the fastest T20I fifty scored by an Australian batter. The record was previously held by David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who reached the landmark in 18 deliveries.
Twitter was in awe of the all-rounder's mind-blowing innings. Here are a few of the reactions:
Australia get their campaign back on track courtesy of Marcus Stoinis' knock
The Men in Yellow won their first contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 and claimed their first two points on the board.
More importantly, the all-rounder's knock helped Australia win the contest with over three overs to spare and improved their net run rate drastically from -4.450 to -1.555, keeping their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals very much alive.
Australia are next scheduled to face England on Friday, October 28, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Has the all-rounder's iconic knock reignited Australia's campaign on home turf? Let us know what you think.
