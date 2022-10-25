All-rounder Marcus Stoinis slammed a blistering 18-ball 59-run knock to steer Australia to a crucial victory over Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. The Men in Yellow recorded a seven-wicket win with 21 balls to spare, with Stoinis' record-breaking fifty helping them amend their net run rate a little.

Stoinis entered the history books by scoring the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter. The right-handed all-rounder came to the crease at a time when the match was hanging in the balance. The Asia Cup champions clawed their way back into the contest following a couple of tight overs and the vital wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

The all-rounder began his innings on a streaky note with his first set of boundaries coming behind the wicket courtesy of edges. However, he proceeded to take on spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had an off day at the office. He hit two sixes and a four off the 15th over to completely shift the momentum of the contest.

Once victory was figuratively secured, Stoinis focused on amending Australia's woeful net run rate courtesy of their opening game defeat against New Zealand. The all-rounder hit a total of six sixes during his innings, one of which crossed the 100-meter mark as well.

Over the course of the stupendous knock, he broke the record for the fastest T20I fifty scored by an Australian batter. The record was previously held by David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who reached the landmark in 18 deliveries.

Twitter was in awe of the all-rounder's mind-blowing innings. Here are a few of the reactions:

JOYDEEP SINGH GILL @joydeepgill4 @ESPNcricinfo Glenn Maxwell and Marcus stoinis contributed 82 runs within just 30 balls win aus this match @ESPNcricinfo Glenn Maxwell and Marcus stoinis contributed 82 runs within just 30 balls win aus this match

Balaa @BalaaTweets



Stoinis Bat 18B 59Runs

#AUSvsSL Hasaranga Bowl 18B 53RunsStoinis Bat 18B 59Runs Hasaranga Bowl 18B 53RunsStoinis Bat 18B 59Runs #AUSvsSL https://t.co/GuTv8hKalQ

Dev 🪔 @anondoomeroid Stoinis dismantled Sri Lanka Stoinis dismantled Sri Lanka

Dinesh Goonewardene @GuyrukeG

IMAGINEEEE



#AUSvsSL Imagine if they do a drug test on Stoinis and it turns out to be positiveIMAGINEEEE Imagine if they do a drug test on Stoinis and it turns out to be positive IMAGINEEEE😩📉📈📉📈#AUSvsSL

Faisal Rafi @faisalrafi Stoinis is equal to 4 of our batsmen, and maybe 3 bowlers too, just look at the guy, he could hit 3 sixes off 1 ball, literally Stoinis is equal to 4 of our batsmen, and maybe 3 bowlers too, just look at the guy, he could hit 3 sixes off 1 ball, literally

Jack Fox @cricket_pig Jack Fox @cricket_pig Moeen: SR 151, AV 29

Rossouw: SR 111, AV 12.4

Maxwell: SR 158, AV 25.3

SKY: SR 166, AV 28.1

Warner: SR 154, AV 35.3

Stoinis: SR 172, AV 38.3

Duckett: SR 147, AV 28.2

Phillips: SR 153, AV 54.7



A lot of these guys maintain their dominance incredibly given the bowling standard Moeen: SR 151, AV 29Rossouw: SR 111, AV 12.4Maxwell: SR 158, AV 25.3SKY: SR 166, AV 28.1Warner: SR 154, AV 35.3 Stoinis: SR 172, AV 38.3Duckett: SR 147, AV 28.2Phillips: SR 153, AV 54.7A lot of these guys maintain their dominance incredibly given the bowling standard Stoinis and his biceps keep up the good work against top leg-spinners (though admittedly Hasaranga hasn't bowled like one today_ twitter.com/cricket_pig/st… Stoinis and his biceps keep up the good work against top leg-spinners (though admittedly Hasaranga hasn't bowled like one today_ twitter.com/cricket_pig/st…

Krishna Kulkarni @kgk2608



Infact he dared enough to flight on a few instances and to his bad luck,



#AusvSL twitter.com/cricket_pig/st… Jack Fox @cricket_pig Stoinis and his biceps keep up the good work against top leg-spinners (though admittedly Hasaranga hasn't bowled like one today_ twitter.com/cricket_pig/st… Stoinis and his biceps keep up the good work against top leg-spinners (though admittedly Hasaranga hasn't bowled like one today_ twitter.com/cricket_pig/st… They played him really well from the first over itself.Infact he dared enough to flight on a few instances and to his bad luck, #Stoinis connected them all. They played him really well from the first over itself. Infact he dared enough to flight on a few instances and to his bad luck, #Stoinis connected them all. #AusvSL twitter.com/cricket_pig/st…

Australia get their campaign back on track courtesy of Marcus Stoinis' knock

The Men in Yellow won their first contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 and claimed their first two points on the board.

More importantly, the all-rounder's knock helped Australia win the contest with over three overs to spare and improved their net run rate drastically from -4.450 to -1.555, keeping their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals very much alive.

Australia are next scheduled to face England on Friday, October 28, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Has the all-rounder's iconic knock reignited Australia's campaign on home turf? Let us know what you think.

