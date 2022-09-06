"Mein shunya pe sawar hoon" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli gets out for a duck against Sri Lanka

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 6, in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka on a wicket that had offered something to the bowlers in the first half in the last few games. The decision paid off immediately as Maheesh Theekshana trapped KL Rahul LBW in the second over.

Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka capitalized on the momentum to knock Kohli over in the fourth ball of the third over to send the ace batter packing. Kohli, who was coming off a good outing against Pakistan, played across the line only to miss it completely.

The young left-arm pacer hit a good length area as Kohli went for a wild swing. The ball nipped back sharply to dismantle the stumps, leaving everyone stunned. The right-handed batter's stay in the middle lasted for only four balls.

Fans were extremely disappointed to see their favorite batter get out for a duck. While many slammed Virat Kohli on Twitter, others reckoned that it was a rare day off in the business for the former Indian captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

Anita Kothari @AnitaKotharie @mufaddal_vohra "Whole day and night Kohli PR team and bias Indian cricket experts talk abt just Virat lol And when comes to performing he always disappoint them" @mufaddal_vohra "Whole day and night Kohli PR team and bias Indian cricket experts talk abt just Virat lol And when comes to performing he always disappoint them"

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 VIRAT KOHLI fans right now🙂 VIRAT KOHLI fans right now🙂 https://t.co/kwGrv2gKWC

juhi @zuu_hehe hum sabki nazar lag gayi kohli ko hum sabki nazar lag gayi kohli ko 😔

mautkachumma @mautkachumma Mai shunya pe sawar hoon: Virat Kohli #INDvSL Mai shunya pe sawar hoon: Virat Kohli #INDvSL

Anas Tipu. @teepusahab KOHLI ON DUCK? OH FUCKKK KOHLI ON DUCK? OH FUCKKK

VARINDER GARG @VARINDERGARG727 @BCCI today india will surely win because kohli has gone @BCCI today india will surely win because kohli has gone

vinay @vinay_kohli1820

The last three innings showed the old version of him. he needs more to-do the come back is better then the set back love u my lord



#ViratKohli #INDvSL It's bad day hope u will get back againThe last three innings showed the old version of him. he needs more to-do the come back is better then the set backlove u my lord @imVkohli It's bad day hope u will get back again 👣💥 The last three innings showed the old version of him. he needs more to-do the come back is better then the set back 💖love u my lord @imVkohli#ViratKohli #INDvSL https://t.co/QRrU2tnRDE

Ajit Jain @AJITJAlN Virat Kohli is still miles away from his 2014-2018 form!! Virat Kohli is still miles away from his 2014-2018 form!!

Bork 🐟 @i4Mdeadfr Are Kohli bhai team to banali, aap run to banao ab Are Kohli bhai team to banali, aap run to banao ab 😭😭 https://t.co/DayI5P00eT

Prajakta @18prajakta Rafael Nadal in the morning and now Kohli. Worst day ever 🥲 Rafael Nadal in the morning and now Kohli. Worst day ever 🥲

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli registered his first ever duck in Asia Cup history. Virat Kohli registered his first ever duck in Asia Cup history.

Rohit Sharma revive India's innings after losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early

India were reduced to 13/2 in just 2.4 overs with two in-form batters in KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back in the hut. With his tie being a must-win game, the Men in Blue were under immense pressure.

Skipper Rohit Sharma held one end strongly and slowly unleashed his shots to ease out the pressure. The boundaries allowed Suryakumar Yadav some time to get his eye in.

India will want these two batters to share a big partnership and set up a platform for the hard hitters to follow. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are at 65/2 at the end of nine overs.

