"Mein shunya pe sawar hoon" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli gets out for a duck against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has had a decent campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 before the game against Sri Lanka.
Ankush Das
Modified Sep 06, 2022 08:36 PM IST

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 6, in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka on a wicket that had offered something to the bowlers in the first half in the last few games. The decision paid off immediately as Maheesh Theekshana trapped KL Rahul LBW in the second over.

Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka capitalized on the momentum to knock Kohli over in the fourth ball of the third over to send the ace batter packing. Kohli, who was coming off a good outing against Pakistan, played across the line only to miss it completely.

The young left-arm pacer hit a good length area as Kohli went for a wild swing. The ball nipped back sharply to dismantle the stumps, leaving everyone stunned. The right-handed batter's stay in the middle lasted for only four balls.

Fans were extremely disappointed to see their favorite batter get out for a duck. While many slammed Virat Kohli on Twitter, others reckoned that it was a rare day off in the business for the former Indian captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mufaddal_vohra "Whole day and night Kohli PR team and bias Indian cricket experts talk abt just Virat lol And when comes to performing he always disappoint them"
VIRAT KOHLI fans right now🙂 https://t.co/kwGrv2gKWC
Duck endhira @imVkohli
hum sabki nazar lag gayi kohli ko 😔
Mai shunya pe sawar hoon: Virat Kohli #INDvSL
Indians After Seeing Virat Kohli's Dismissal -#INDvSL #KashidRaina https://t.co/QQEME1tK8d
KOHLI ON DUCK? OH FUCKKK
@daniel86cricket Plastic king kohli duck out,🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6QQKLGQuc4
@BCCI today india will surely win because kohli has gone
It's bad day hope u will get back again 👣💥 The last three innings showed the old version of him. he needs more to-do the come back is better then the set back 💖love u my lord @imVkohli#ViratKohli #INDvSL https://t.co/QRrU2tnRDE
Virat Kohli is still miles away from his 2014-2018 form!!
Virat gone Tv off💔💔💔 @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵
Are Kohli bhai team to banali, aap run to banao ab 😭😭 https://t.co/DayI5P00eT
Rafael Nadal in the morning and now Kohli. Worst day ever 🥲
That was a poor shot from Kohli, to be honest. The previous delivery swung big time as well. Why would you go for a cross-bat slog straightaway? #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…
Virat Kohli registered his first ever duck in Asia Cup history.

Rohit Sharma revive India's innings after losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early

India were reduced to 13/2 in just 2.4 overs with two in-form batters in KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back in the hut. With his tie being a must-win game, the Men in Blue were under immense pressure.

Skipper Rohit Sharma held one end strongly and slowly unleashed his shots to ease out the pressure. The boundaries allowed Suryakumar Yadav some time to get his eye in.

India will want these two batters to share a big partnership and set up a platform for the hard hitters to follow. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are at 65/2 at the end of nine overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

