Asia Cup 2022: “I reckon number four [for Mohammad Nawaz]”- India legend ahead of PAK vs SL final

Amid ongoing batting woes for Pakistan, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz should play at the No.4 spot in T20Is.

Nawaz has emerged as a big positive for Pakistan with his ability to bat alongside wicket-taking abilities in the Asia Cup 2022.

The 28-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer, scoring 26 runs off 18 balls for Babar Azam and Co., as Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday (September 9).

Earlier, he slammed a 20-ball 42 against India in the Super 4 stage, which proved to be a game changer as Pakistan won by five wickets. The No.6 batter was promoted to the No.4 slot for that particular fixture.

Speaking on Star Sports during commentary, two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir told Wasim Akram:

"I reckon number four."

He said that the Quetta Gladiators star has all attributes to become a world-class all-rounder.

"He has got all the attributes to be a world-class all-rounder. He played a blinder of a knock against India and didn't bat at No.4 again, which is a surprise to me.”

So far, Nawaz has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 158.69 in the Asia Cup. He also bagged eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.

Will Nawaz be an X-factor for Pakistan in the Asia Cup final?

Babar Azam and Co. have suffered batting collapses in their last two Super 4s matches.

Chasing 130 against Afghanistan, they were reduced to 118/9 before Naseem Shah helped them prevail in their second match of the Super 4s.

In their last Super 4s game, they were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs against Sri Lanka and lost the match by five wickets.

Former Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were displeased with the performance.

Akhtar wrote on Twitter:

“Wake up call Team Pakistan. Pull your socks for the final. Come on, go for it.”

Meanwhile, Akram was agitated with the batting unit. He told Star Sports:

“Below average batting. In general, the attitude was not there. They [batters] were not willing to take doubles by targeting the longer part of the ground, and they only looked to clear the boundary against the spin.”

Two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka, five-time tournament winners in the final on Sunday (September 11).

