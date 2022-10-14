"Mohammed Siraj has been robbed" - Fans with mixed reactions as Mohammed Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India, as expected, have named Mohammed Shami as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in their T20 World Cup squad. The BCCI took to their Twitter handle on Friday to confirm that Shami will join the 15-member squad and will be available for the warm-up games in Brisbane.
Bumrah's injury was a huge blow to India's hopes, but Mohammed Shami was touted to be the front-runner to replace him as the team management wanted someone with the experience of bowling in Australian conditions. Fans on Twitter were a bit relieved to have that experience in the pace attack now.
However, some other fans also questioned the decision. They felt that someone like Mohammed Siraj would have been a better option since he is in great bowling form. Here are some of the reactions:
Mohammed Shami's new-ball impact could make him lethal against Pakistan
Siraj was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against South Africa and looked to be having the edge over Shami when it came to selection in the main squad. However, he and Shardul Thakur have been named in the reserve players for now.
Shami's new-ball exploits have almost made him stand apart from his competitors, despite having not played competitive cricket since July. The Gujarat Titans pacer almost had too much to handle with the new ball and it helped them bag their maiden IPL title.
Given that Pakistan look highly dependent on their openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, if Shami can knock off both or at least one of them early, it could trigger panic in their camp.
India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.