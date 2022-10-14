"Mohammed Siraj has been robbed" - Fans with mixed reactions as Mohammed Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India, as expected, have named Mohammed Shami as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in their T20 World Cup squad. The BCCI took to their Twitter handle on Friday to confirm that Shami will join the 15-member squad and will be available for the warm-up games in Brisbane.

Bumrah's injury was a huge blow to India's hopes, but Mohammed Shami was touted to be the front-runner to replace him as the team management wanted someone with the experience of bowling in Australian conditions. Fans on Twitter were a bit relieved to have that experience in the pace attack now.

However, some other fans also questioned the decision. They felt that someone like Mohammed Siraj would have been a better option since he is in great bowling form. Here are some of the reactions:

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi Shami might not be the best-choice replacement for Bumrah but now that he’s confirmed to be in the team, would love to see him put together an amazing World Cup performance. #FavouriteIndianBowler Shami might not be the best-choice replacement for Bumrah but now that he’s confirmed to be in the team, would love to see him put together an amazing World Cup performance. #FavouriteIndianBowler.

Chango Tarlie 🦉 @owl_corner batting me no. 7 pe axar aa ja raha hai. bowling me death overs me shami,harshal,bhuvi aur 1-2 arshdeep ke hai



HARI OM WORLD CUP batting me no. 7 pe axar aa ja raha hai. bowling me death overs me shami,harshal,bhuvi aur 1-2 arshdeep ke haiHARI OM WORLD CUP

Amio🏏 @amio_264



No performance only vibes will be the reason for another early exit or choking in those crunch moments





Such a clown selection panel..selecting a player played last match in July & last t20i in November 2021🤣No performance only vibes will be the reason for another early exit or choking in those crunch moments







People are crying under this 🤣. It was confirmed that Shami will be included as soon as he passes the fitness test.

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



Arshdeep Singh will lead at the death. Yuzi Chahal, Axar Patel/R Ashwin & Hardik Pandya have the top & middle.



So it’s two of Shami, Bhuvi Kumar (both best in the Powerplay) & Harshal Patel (middle & death).



#T20WorldCup





India have replaced Bumrah's pace rather than his role.Arshdeep Singh will lead at the death. Yuzi Chahal, Axar Patel/R Ashwin & Hardik Pandya have the top & middle.So it's two of Shami, Bhuvi Kumar (both best in the Powerplay) & Harshal Patel (middle & death).







Shami played his last game 3 months ago. He played last t20i game for india in 2021 world Cup. He played last t20 game six month ago in IPL final. Nothing suggests that he is good t20 bowler. This obsession with experience will cost us another trophy

The Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Mohammad Siraj has been robbed of a place in the world cup thanks to "experienced" Shami. Mohammad Siraj has been robbed of a place in the world cup thanks to "experienced" Shami.

Navya @SweptForASix twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shami replaces Bumrah in the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022. Shami replaces Bumrah in the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022. Wanted Shami in the squad, didn’t know it would happen in this manner🫠 #T20WorldCup Wanted Shami in the squad, didn’t know it would happen in this manner🫠 #T20WorldCup twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… https://t.co/4B80WLo6L0

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



Shami will never give you what Siraj gives you in this format. Also, he hasn't played much in recent months.



What on earth are the selectors smoking?



This is a selection blunder, IMO.



I will be more than happy to be proven wrong. 🏽



#T20WC2022





I feel for Siraj. I really do.Shami will never give you what Siraj gives you in this format. Also, he hasn't played much in recent months.What on earth are the selectors smoking?This is a selection blunder, IMO.I will be more than happy to be proven wrong. 🙏🏽

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep Just after 2 matches bowling in ODIs at death,people are thinking Siraj to be some great death bowler and perfect replacement for Bumrah and dissing Shami selection .

Their stats since Jan 1 2020 at death (16-20)

Shami 34 match 31 wicket Eco 10.6 Siraj 29 match 9 wickets Eco 10.3 Just after 2 matches bowling in ODIs at death,people are thinking Siraj to be some great death bowler and perfect replacement for Bumrah and dissing Shami selection .Their stats since Jan 1 2020 at death (16-20)Shami 34 match 31 wicket Eco 10.6 Siraj 29 match 9 wickets Eco 10.3

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket From being told by the management that he's not being considered for selection in T20Is to being announced as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement without playing a single T20I.



Proper wild card entry for Mohammed Shami. From being told by the management that he's not being considered for selection in T20Is to being announced as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement without playing a single T20I. Proper wild card entry for Mohammed Shami.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Manya @CSKian716 One bowler has done well recently in the Australian series, showed shades of his IPL 2021 self.



The other bowler hasn't bowled in a competitive match for some months now, had a poor outing in the last T20I WC.



Guess who is in the squad and who is the reserve player. One bowler has done well recently in the Australian series, showed shades of his IPL 2021 self.The other bowler hasn't bowled in a competitive match for some months now, had a poor outing in the last T20I WC.Guess who is in the squad and who is the reserve player. Looks like the management were keen on Shami. If it was that way, can't be blaming the selectors here. I would have preferred Siraj tbh. (Yes based on recent performances but also that he has better skills to pull off bowling at the end than any other option we have as of now) twitter.com/CSKian716/stat… Looks like the management were keen on Shami. If it was that way, can't be blaming the selectors here. I would have preferred Siraj tbh. (Yes based on recent performances but also that he has better skills to pull off bowling at the end than any other option we have as of now) twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…

Nitish Kumar Bag @Nitishkumarbag @gurkiratsgill Same here .Shami is a terrible t20 bowler.. everytime we go back to Shami makes me think that we are going backwards @gurkiratsgill Same here .Shami is a terrible t20 bowler.. everytime we go back to Shami makes me think that we are going backwards

Chetan Narula @chetannarula Just a reminder… Shami has T20I economy of 9.55, hasn’t played T20Is since last WC where India was embarrassingly knocked out.



AND he wasn’t in contention until after Asia Cup (after India was knocked out) when a commentator wondered on air: “Hey, why doesn’t India play Shami?” Just a reminder… Shami has T20I economy of 9.55, hasn’t played T20Is since last WC where India was embarrassingly knocked out.AND he wasn’t in contention until after Asia Cup (after India was knocked out) when a commentator wondered on air: “Hey, why doesn’t India play Shami?”

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Shami is coming out of the cold. Without any game time. Surely those factors would have made you think that Siraj would have been the better pick. But as I said before looks like the management were keen on Shami & got what they wanted. #T20WorldCup Shami is coming out of the cold. Without any game time. Surely those factors would have made you think that Siraj would have been the better pick. But as I said before looks like the management were keen on Shami & got what they wanted. #T20WorldCup

Mohammed Shami's new-ball impact could make him lethal against Pakistan

Siraj was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against South Africa and looked to be having the edge over Shami when it came to selection in the main squad. However, he and Shardul Thakur have been named in the reserve players for now.

Shami's new-ball exploits have almost made him stand apart from his competitors, despite having not played competitive cricket since July. The Gujarat Titans pacer almost had too much to handle with the new ball and it helped them bag their maiden IPL title.

Given that Pakistan look highly dependent on their openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, if Shami can knock off both or at least one of them early, it could trigger panic in their camp.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

