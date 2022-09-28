"My death bowlers would be Arshdeep and Bumrah" - Simi Singh picks India's ideal bowling attack for T20 World Cup

Although he plays cricket professionally for Ireland, Simi Singh was born in India and naturally has a soft corner for the Indian team. Like many fans, even he knows that as far as India's bowling is concerned, there are a few issues that need to be resolved.

There has particularly been a lot of debate about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spot in the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Before the Asia Cup, this would have been an impossible thought as Bhuvneshwar won the Player of the Series award against both England and the West Indies.

But his form dipped incredibly in the Asia Cup and ever since has been lacking that wicket-taking instinct and is leaking runs as well. Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Simi Singh explained why swing bowling specialists might struggle in Australian conditions. He said:

"When there’s no swing, I feel swing bowlers become 50 percent of the bowler that he is. When the variations like knuckleball don’t work, it becomes difficult for them because the batters can then line him up and won’t be hurried by his pace either."

More bit.ly/3SANeH6 Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to regain his form

Simi Singh also opined that Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah should be India's death bowlers. He was highly impressed with the way Arshdeep performed in the Asia Cup, and added:

"I feel Arshdeep has to be in the XI and should bowl at least the last three overs alongside Bumrah. He showed great character against Pakistan by bowling a brilliant over even after dropping the catch. It's never easy.

"I was alsos surprised to see no Bishnoi in the squad because he has that body language of a genuine wicket-taker. He keeps coming at you even if you hit him for a boundary."

Might be tempted to go with four quicks: Simi Singh

Simi Singh also feels that due to constant chopping and changing, there has been no consistency in the Indian side recently, something that's very important ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Based on the conditions in Australia, here's what Simi Singh said while naming his Indian bowling attack:

"Another issue with the Indian team is that since they have made too many changes, players may start to think about their places in the squad.

"My death bowlers would be Arshdeep and Bumrah, along with Harshal, and if Bishnoi would have been there I would have picked him alongside Axar. But if conditions are suitable, I might be tempted to go with four quicks and the all-rounder in Axar."

Simi Singh also claimed that India's ultra-attacking approach is something they should continue irrespective of results. He feels this approach might also look shabby on odd occasions, but it is needed to win the World Cup. He added:

"I love India’s ultra-attacking approach, especially the way Rohit Sharma batted. They should continue with that because in the end although it may backfire in a few games, it will help you win tournaments."

Do India have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

