“Nobody charges or fires him up like playing in Australia”- Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli to shine in T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri has backed Virat Kohli to be an impact player for India at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He also highlighted that the batting maestro loves to play in front of Australian crowds.

Kohli has been excellent with the bat for the Men in Blue in the last few months. He emerged as the top run-scorer for India at the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. He scored 276 runs from five matches, including an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan.

The right-handed batter also slammed a crucial 63 off 48 deliveries against Australia in the T20I decider in Hyderabad. He also struck an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati before heading to Australia.

Kohli has already amassed 504 runs in 15 T20Is this year, including a century and four fifties. The former Indian captain also enjoys a good record in Australia, amassing 470 runs in 12 T20Is, including five half-centuries.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Ravi Shastri mentioned that the talismanic scorer will be raring to go and said:

“I think he’ll be ready to go. Nobody charges or fires him up like playing in Australia. He loves playing in front of Australian crowds and [batting] tracks. He has got a great track record to boost that kind of effort and I think he’ll be very pro.

"Big players rise to the occasion when the big tournament surfaces. So, I expect to see a lot of Virat Kohli this T20 World Cup.”

The Delhi batter, meanwhile, managed only 19 against Australia in the first warm-up game in Brisbane on Monday.

He is expected to come out all guns blazing against New Zealand in the second warm-up fixture on Wednesday, October 19, and the main matches at the T20 World Cup.

“Light up the T20 World Cup” – Ravi Shastri picks Suryakumar Yadav as a big player for the tournament

Shastri also spoke highly of middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in explosive form with the bat.

He has already smashed a couple of half-centuries Down Under, i.e., against Australia (50 off 33 balls) in the warm-up game and practice match against Western Australia XI (52 off 35 balls).

Suryakumar has already amassed 851 runs in 24 T20Is this year, including a century and seven fifties. He will look to continue his purple patch in Australia to help India win only their second T20 World Cup trophy.

Shastri also hailed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the showpiece T20 event. He told FoxSports:

“From India’s point of view, watch out for Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. I would say Australia would have seen Hardik Pandya, but this one can light up the world cup, Suryakumar Yadav. He’s a specialist T20 player and he can be very innovative.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. October 23.

India are named in the same group as Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa and a couple of qualifiers will join them from the first round matches.

