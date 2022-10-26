"Not calling Lorcan Tucker back, eh?" - Fans sarcastically roast England for celebrating run-out at non-striker's end vs Ireland in T20 World Cup

England came storming back in the first innings of their T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland on Wednesday (October 26) after finding themselves in a tough position. Their comeback was kickstarted by leg-spinner Adil Rashid running out Ireland's Lorcan Tucker at the non-striker's end.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Tucker built a solid partnership and looked all set to tee off to get their side close to the 180-run mark. However, Balbirnie hit a straight drive that touched Rashid's hand and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end in the 12th over. Tucker was well short of the crease and had to depart.

Fans on Twitter sarcastically questioned this. The English media, as well as some former and current players, had slammed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma when she ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end last month.

Jos Buttler had said that he would call the batter back in such cases, and many others said that it didn't require any skill. While this wasn't the same kind of run-out, it was a dismissal at the non-striker's end nevertheless. Fans consequently couldn't help but react to the situation with humor and sarcasm.

One of them retweeted a post about the run-out with a simple caption that read:

"Not calling Lorcan Tucker back, eh?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Akshara @Akshacriccrazy



#ENGvIRE #T20WorldCup Why Adil Rashid? You should have warned Lorcan Tucker first before running him out like that.. Where's spirit of cricket..? Why Adil Rashid? You should have warned Lorcan Tucker first before running him out like that.. Where's spirit of cricket..? 😜#ENGvIRE #T20WorldCup

Prajin @wcriccrazeprajn



#T20WorldCup Does that count as a dismissal according to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤣??? Does that count as a dismissal according to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤣???#T20WorldCup

Anurag @AnuragC_ Does this involve any more skill than a non striker run out? Does this involve any more skill than a non striker run out?

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade That dismissal is against the spirit of cricket as there was no skill used in dismissing tucker That dismissal is against the spirit of cricket as there was no skill used in dismissing tucker

Whyteknight @whyteknight07 Tucker was not looking to run a single there, should @josbuttler have withdrawn Adil Rashid’s appeal there in the spirit of the game? Did Rashid cheat by running the non-striker out? Tucker was not looking to run a single there, should @josbuttler have withdrawn Adil Rashid’s appeal there in the spirit of the game? Did Rashid cheat by running the non-striker out?

Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully I am sure Adil Rashid used some great skills and planned this run out. I am sure Adil Rashid used some great skills and planned this run out.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Why Adil Rashid didn't warned him? Why are they celebrating that run out in the non strikers end? No spirit of cricket? Why Adil Rashid didn't warned him? Why are they celebrating that run out in the non strikers end? No spirit of cricket?

Pricandar Craza @Pric_viz_

No skill involved on rashid's part in that tucker wicket



Kuch bol OyeNo skill involved on rashid's part in that tucker wicketKuch bol @benstokes38 OyeNo skill involved on rashid's part in that tucker wicketKuch bol @benstokes38

Jaii @HouseofTi3red

#T20WorldCup2022 Adil Rashid, where is the skill bruh ? Adil Rashid, where is the skill bruh ?#T20WorldCup2022

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

#T20WorldCup Why didn't England call back Lorcan Tucker when he was run-out of a deflection at the non-striker's end just now? The bowler didn't have to work for that wicket, did he? I guess this isn't covered by the mythical Spirit of Cricket. Why didn't England call back Lorcan Tucker when he was run-out of a deflection at the non-striker's end just now? The bowler didn't have to work for that wicket, did he? I guess this isn't covered by the mythical Spirit of Cricket.#T20WorldCup

England came back strongly after Tucker's wicket

After losing the toss, Paul Stirling gave Ireland a flying start with a quickfire 14, but was dismissed in the third over.

A 82-run partnership between Balbirnie and Tucker set up a platform for the Irish side's big-hitters to go bonkers towards the end. However, the untimely wicket of Tucker brought England back into the game.

Sensing that Ireland struggled against spin, Buttler brought Liam Livingstone into the attack and he was sensational, picking up three wickets for just 17 runs. Mark Wood also troubled the Irish with his searing pace, picking up three wickets.

From 103/1, Ireland's innings was completely derailed as they only managed to score 157 runs and were bowled out with four balls left in the final over.

England will fancy their chances of chasing the total down. However, they have gotten off to a shaky start and were 14/2 after three overs.

England XI: Jos Buttler (c,wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, George Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 10 votes