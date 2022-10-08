"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend" - David Warner hails Tim David's impact in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 

Australian opening batter David Warner heaped praise on the team's latest recruit, Tim David, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Singapore-born batter made his debut for Australia last month and has seamlessly transitioned into the lower-middle order in the batting line-up.

The brute hitter was dismissed for a four-ball duck in his maiden international innings on Australian soil but responded with a blistering 20-ball 42-run knock in the second T20I against the West Indies.

David earned a call-up to the Australian national side following his consistent exploits in franchise cricket.

Opining that David is a perfect addition to Australia's middle order in their T20I setup, Warner said following the team's 31-run win over West Indies in Brisbane:

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend. He's an incredible player and he's got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well, and strength, it suits us that's for sure."

David's international career with Australia is off to a solid start. He recorded his first fifty for the Aussies during the third T20I against India in Hyderabad last month.

He has been donning the role of a finisher alongside Matthew Wade, with his exceptional strike rate of 170.59 being a testament to his ability.

"You don't get these types of players every day" - David Warner labels Tim David as a unique prospect

David's stock rose after he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a sum of ₹8.25 crore at the mega auction earlier this year.

He had a rought start to the tournament and was even dropped for a while midway through IPL 2022. However, he made a strong impact in the latter stages, finishing the campaign with 80 runs off 29 deliveries across his last two innings.

Stating that there will be a selection headache surrounding David's inclusion in the playing XI, Warner said:

"Each individual has their roles – we've got Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who are our finishers – (so) where does he fit in the line-up and what's his role? Coming out and playing that role there when it was a hard wicket to start on really opens our eyes to 'how do we utilise that?"

Warner added:

"But even what he did for Mumbai (Indians, in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls – it's incredible. You don't get these types of players every day."

David will have another set of fixtures to settle into the Australian side ahead of the T20 World Cup in the form of a short T20I series against England.

